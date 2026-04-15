Who is Ruben Gallego's wife Sydney Barron? All on Senator's family amid Eric Swalwell kiss video row

Democrat Senator Ruben Gallego on Tuesday denied that he was in the same room, in reference to an alleged video showing California lawmaker Eric Swalwell kissing another woman.

Ruben Gallego was married to Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego before tying the knot with Sydney Barron.(X/@RubenGallego)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Swalwell, who's married to Brittany, has been in the midst of controversy after he was accused of sexual abuse. Asked about the video, Gallego said “This is a great example of the lies… no, I was not sitting next to him.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Even as Swalwell has said he will resign amid the controversy, the allegations of Gallego being in the same room has put focus on his family, especially wife Sydney Barron. Here's all you need to know about Ruben Gallego's family, including wife Sydney Barron and their kids. Ruben Gallego family: Who is Sydney Barron? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even as Swalwell has said he will resign amid the controversy, the allegations of Gallego being in the same room has put focus on his family, especially wife Sydney Barron. Here's all you need to know about Ruben Gallego's family, including wife Sydney Barron and their kids. Ruben Gallego family: Who is Sydney Barron? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Gallego married Sydney Barron in 2021. The couple have two children together, and Gallego has another child from his previous marriage with Kate Gallego, the mayor of Phoenix. The three kids are Michael, Isla, and Cooper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gallego married Sydney Barron in 2021. The couple have two children together, and Gallego has another child from his previous marriage with Kate Gallego, the mayor of Phoenix. The three kids are Michael, Isla, and Cooper. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ruben and Kate had tied the knot in 2010 and went their separate ways in 2017. As for Sydney Barron, she is a lobbyist for the National Association of Realtors. According to her LinkedIn profile, Barron has been with the association for over seven years and served in her role as Director of Government Advocacy for over five of those years.

Prior to this, she was the West Deputy Finance Director of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and worked out of Washington DC. Sydney Barron has also held the role of a Jr. Account Executive at Sunshine Sachs and worked on Southwest Finance for Hillary Clinton's campaign. She has a bachelor's in Political Science from UC Santa Barbara.

In February, Gallego had penned a sweet note for his wife, saying “Happy birthday to my beautiful wife and the best mom to Michael, Isla, and Cooper. We love you”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gallego had proposed to Sydney Barron at a ‘small restaurant in the historic city of Limerick’ as per Politico, and when she accepted, the Arizona senator had written on social media that Sydney Barron had made him the ‘happiest’ man in the world by saying yes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While Gallego and Kate had split amicably, her political rival at the time, Kari Lake, had hurled accusations at the Arizona lawmaker being a ‘deadbeat’ dad who had abandoned Kate Gallego shortly before she gave birth to their child.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON