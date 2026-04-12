Eric Swalwell's wife Brittany makes first move amid sexual assault scandal, Democratic outburst

Eric Swalwell's wife, Brittany Watts, has apparently reacted to the Calfornia governor candidate's sexual misconduct scandal in a subtle way. This comes as her husband has been accused of sexual assault and rape by several women, including a former congressional staffer. The 45-year-old, who is losing support from his own party members, has denied all allegations. FILE PHOTO: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing entitled “Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice”, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 4, 2024. REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden/File Photo (REUTERS)

Newsom, a likely 2028 presidential candidate, said: “As we continue to learn more, these allegations from multiple sources are deeply troubling and must be taken seriously.”

Allegations against Eric Swalwell The San Francisco Chronicle on Friday reported that a woman said Swalwell sexually assaulted her in 2019 and 2024. The newspaper reviewed text messages about the alleged 2024 assault and spoke to people whom she had told about it. She told the newspaper she did not go to police because she was afraid she would not be believed.

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The woman worked for Swalwell in 2019 when the first alleged assault occurred, and the 2024 assault allegedly occurred after a charity gala, the newspaper reported. She said in both cases she was too intoxicated to consent to sex.

CNN further cited sources to report that the woman said she was drunk that night. She woke up naked with him in a hotel room, and had no memory of what happened. But shel physically felt that they'd had sexual contact.

“I was pushing him off of me, saying no. He didn’t stop," the former staffer told CNN, referring to the 2024 incident. Another woman told the publication that the Democratic congressman sent unsolicited explicit messages or nude photos.

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A social media creator, Ally Sammarco, said she reached out to Swalwell to discuss politics, but ended up ‘extremely drunk inside his hotel room’. She told CNN that he kissed her and touched her leg without her consent.

Swalwell denies all allegations Swalwell denied the woman's account and suggested they were part of an attack due to his campaign's momentum.

“These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the frontrunner for governor,” Swalwell said in a statement. “For nearly 20 years, I have served the public — as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action. My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies.”

Eric Swalwell's wife reacts While Brittany Watts has not issued a public statement, The New York Post reported that it appears that she has deleted her social media accounts. Watts graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and has worked in the hospitality industry for over 10 years. She is 41 and shares three children with the congressman.

Brittany has previously worked as a director of sales at the Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon.

Swift backlash from prominent Democrats On Friday afternoon, Adam Schiff said in a social media post he's “deeply distressed” by the allegations, calling for Swalwell to end his gubernatorial bid.

Democratic Rep Jimmy Gomez, who helped run Swalwell’s campaign, said he’s immediately ending his role.

“The congressman should leave the race now so there can be full accountability without doubt, distraction, or delay,” Gomez said on social media.

Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego and California Rep. Adam Gray also said they're yanking their support. Mark Ramos, who heads the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, called on Swalwell to end his campaign.

Powerful labor unions, including the California Service Employees International Union and the California Teachers Association, said they're suspending their support. The California Federation of Labor Unions said it’s “acting urgently” on next steps.

A spokesperson for House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said the allegations require a “serious and thorough investigation.”

“These brave women must be heard and respected,” spokeswoman Christie Stephenson said in a statement. "It is imperative that the investigation follow the facts, apply the law and take place immediately.”

(With AP inputs)