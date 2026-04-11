Eric Swalwell emotional in first message to wife after sexual assault allegations broke; ‘I apologize…’

Eric Swalwell, leading candidate for California governor, has been accused of sexual assault from multiple women, including a former congressional staffer. The 45-year-old Democrat has denied these allegations, suggesting they are politically motivated. As the news broke, he immediately sent an emotional message to his wife, Brittany Watts, apologizing for his mistakes. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing entitled “Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice” (REUTERS)

Eric Swalwell allegations in detail Allegations against Swalwell have intensified scrutiny on the California gubernatorial hopeful, with multiple women accusing him of sexual misconduct. According to a report by CNN, a former staffer alleged that Swalwell raped her during a 2024 encounter, years after she had left his office. Recalling the incident, she said: “I was pushing him off of me, saying no,” and added, “He didn’t stop.”

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Earlier in the day, a report by the San Francisco Chronicle stated that the same woman accused Swalwell of two nonconsensual encounters - one in 2019 while she worked in his district office and another in 2024. The woman, who was not named, said she had been too intoxicated to consent on both occasions.

CNN further reported that three other women accused Swalwell of separate instances of misconduct, including sending unsolicited explicit messages or photos.

Eric Swalwell's message to his wife The California Democrat has been married to Brittany Watts and has three children. Responding to the sexual assault claims, Swalwell said: "These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the frontrunner for governor,"

"For nearly 20 years, I have served the public - as a prosecutor and a congressman - and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action. My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies."

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Swalwell posted the apology video to his wife on social media.