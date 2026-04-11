Eric Swalwell allegations: What are the sexual misconduct claims against him? 10 key points

Allegations of sexual misconduct against US Congressman Eric Swalwell have surfaced in recent reports, drawing attention around his political future. The claims involve multiple women and range from inappropriate communication to alleged sexual assault. California gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-CA answers a question from University of California student during a town hall meeting in Sacramento. (AP)

The controversy comes at a critical moment, as Swalwell remains a contender in California’s governor’s race.

Several of the women said they were initially reluctant to speak out due to fears of retaliation and the power dynamics involved.

Swalwell has denied all allegations, calling them “false” and politically motivated. His legal team has also issued cease-and-desist notices to some accusers. Here are 10 key points about the allegations:

1. Former staffer alleges rape in 2024 A former aide alleged that Eric Swalwell raped her while she was heavily intoxicated in 2024, telling CNN she tried to resist and repeatedly said no.

2. Second alleged incident dates back to 2019 The same woman said that in 2019, while still working for him, she woke up naked in a hotel room with no memory of what happened, but believed sexual contact had occurred, according to CNN.

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3. Claims of repeated non-consensual encounters She described two separate instances of non-consensual sexual contact, both tied to intoxication, including the alleged assault in 2024.

4. Allegations of unwanted physical advances Another woman told CNN that Swalwell kissed her and touched her leg without consent during a night out before she later became highly intoxicated in his hotel room.

5. Accusations of unsolicited explicit messages Several women alleged that Swalwell sent them unsolicited sexual or nude messages after initially connecting over politics or social media.

6. Use of disappearing-message platforms Some accusers said more explicit exchanges took place on platforms like Snapchat, where messages automatically disappear, according to media reports.

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7. Pattern of escalating interactions Women described a pattern in which conversations allegedly shifted from professional or political discussions to increasingly sexual messages over time.

8. Power dynamics cited by accusers Some women said they initially engaged with him because of his political influence and status, describing feeling “starstruck” before interactions allegedly turned inappropriate, according to CNN.

9. Incidents often linked to alcohol Multiple accounts described situations where the women were intoxicated or had limited memory of events when the alleged misconduct took place.