Why did Eric Swalwell's campaign bust? Sexual assault allegations trigger exit

Eric Swalwell’s campaign has rapidly unravelled after multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations surfaced on Friday, triggering resignations, loss of key endorsements, and growing calls for him to withdraw from the race. Eric Swalwell's campaign falls apart following sexual assault allegations. Resignations and endorsement loss have followed, as calls for his withdrawal increase. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon/File Photo (REUTERS)

According to multiple reports, the controversy escalated after a former staffer accused Swalwell of sexual assault, with four women alleging misconduct.

Swalwell has since denied all allegations, calling them politically motivated and false.

Read more: Eric Swalwell election odds take massive blow amid sexual assault allegations

Allegations spark immediate fallout The crisis began after a report by the San Francisco Chronicle, later followed by a CNN News investigation, detailed allegations from four women, including claims of assault and inappropriate conduct.

One former employee alleged that Swalwell assaulted her on two occasions while she was intoxicated, while other women described unsolicited messages and interactions.

According to the Chronicle, Swalwell, who was 38 at the time, sent the woman, who was 21 then, explicit Snapchat messages that included pictures of his genitalia and "a video of himself sitting on an airplane, rubbing his penis through his pants."

The allegations, though unproven, quickly gained attention, intensifying scrutiny on the Democratic lawmaker and his gubernatorial ambitions.

Mass resignations and endorsements pulled The most immediate impact was internal: multiple campaign staffers resigned in the wake of the reports, highlighting a collapse in organisational stability.

Swalwell's failing campaign has seen at least four staffers "abruptly" depart after the reports were published. Courtni Pugh, a senior advisor in charge of Swalwell's organised labour strategy, and many other employees are among them.

Prominent Democrats like Ruben Gallego and Adam Schiff also withdrew their endorsements, and some demanded that Swalwell withdraw from the California governor's race entirely.

Campaign chair Jimmy Gomez and other advisers also stepped down, and key political allies distanced themselves as pressure mounted.

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Eric Swalwell denies the allegations Swalwell has strongly denied all accusations, describing them as “lies” intended to damage his political career.

He said, “For nearly 20 years, I have served the public — as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action.”

His legal team has reportedly issued cease-and-desist notices to some accusers and signalled potential defamation action. The New York Post reported that Elias Dabaie, Swalwell's attorney, informed individuals that he could file a defamation lawsuit in response to allegations of "nonconsensual sexual encounters."

Dabaie said, “We believe those allegations are baseless and continue to seek the truth. We also want to understand why these allegations would suddenly arise on the eve of an election against the frontrunner in what appears to be a coordinated effort to undermine his candidacy.”

Despite the denials, the allegations have continued to dominate headlines, contributing to sustained political fallout.