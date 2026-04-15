Who is Ruben Gallego's wife Sydney Barron? All on Senator's family amid Eric Swalwell kiss video row

Swalwell, who's married to Brittany , has been in the midst of controversy after he was accused of sexual abuse. Asked about the video, Gallego said “This is a great example of the lies… no, I was not sitting next to him.”

Democrat Senator Ruben Gallego on Tuesday denied that he was in the same room, in reference to an alleged video showing California lawmaker Eric Swalwell kissing another woman.

Even as Swalwell has said he will resign amid the controversy, the allegations of Gallego being in the same room has put focus on his family, especially wife Sydney Barron. Here's all you need to know about Ruben Gallego's family, including wife Sydney Barron and their kids.

Ruben Gallego family: Who is Sydney Barron? Gallego married Sydney Barron in 2021. The couple have two children together, and Gallego has another child from his previous marriage with Kate Gallego, the mayor of Phoenix. The three kids are Michael, Isla, and Cooper.

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Ruben and Kate had tied the knot in 2010 and went their separate ways in 2017. As for Sydney Barron, she is a lobbyist for the National Association of Realtors. According to her LinkedIn profile, Barron has been with the association for over seven years and served in her role as Director of Government Advocacy for over five of those years.

Prior to this, she was the West Deputy Finance Director of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and worked out of Washington DC. Sydney Barron has also held the role of a Jr. Account Executive at Sunshine Sachs and worked on Southwest Finance for Hillary Clinton's campaign. She has a bachelor's in Political Science from UC Santa Barbara.

In February, Gallego had penned a sweet note for his wife, saying “Happy birthday to my beautiful wife and the best mom to Michael, Isla, and Cooper. We love you”.