Who is Ryan Upchurch? YouTuber hit with massive $17.5M verdict after calling Kiely Rodni case a ‘scam’

A jury has ordered social media star and musician Ryan Upchurch to pay $17.5 million in damages after finding him liable for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress on the family of Kiely Rodni, a teenager who died in August 2022. The verdict, handed down on Monday, May 18 came after the grandfather and father of the late teen sued Upchurch in 2023, per People.

Who is Ryan Upchurch?

Ryan Upchurch was ordered to pay millions in Kiely Rodni case.(Instagram/ @ryanupchurch)

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Before the courtroom drama, Ryan Upchurch built his name as an internet sensation. He first rose to fame through YouTube, where his comedic character "Upchurch the Redneck" quickly took off and he earned a fanbase of over half a million followers in just four months, according to IMDb. He went on to create other beloved characters, including "Little Larry" and "Uncle Randy," which caught the attention of television networks and eventually led to acting roles.

In 2015, Upchurch shifted his focus toward music, releasing his debut Country-Rap album About to Raise Hell. Beyond entertainment, he has also been involved in anti-bullying efforts, serving as a head ambassador and spokesman for the R.I.S.E. & Stand organization, according to IMDb.

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{{^usCountry}} The legal trouble stems from the tragic case of Kiely Rodni, a 16-year-old who disappeared from a party near Tahoe National Forest in California in August 2022. Her body and vehicle were found weeks after she was reported missing. The Coroners Division of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office later ruled her death an accident, with a statement reading, "This decision is based on the pathologist's report that she drowned and that there was no other evidence to suggest that she was killed by someone else. As always, our office will keep working with the family and look at any new information about this investigation," per People. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The legal trouble stems from the tragic case of Kiely Rodni, a 16-year-old who disappeared from a party near Tahoe National Forest in California in August 2022. Her body and vehicle were found weeks after she was reported missing. The Coroners Division of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office later ruled her death an accident, with a statement reading, "This decision is based on the pathologist's report that she drowned and that there was no other evidence to suggest that she was killed by someone else. As always, our office will keep working with the family and look at any new information about this investigation," per People. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the official ruling, Upchurch posted a YouTube video titled "ZERO proof of Kiely Rodni situation being REAL," per court documents viewed by People. In the now-unavailable video, Upchurch was alleged to have said, "Everyone telling me I should be ashamed of myself, how dare you, that, oh, this is faked show me that it's real. Show me proof of Kiely Rodni." He also reportedly suggested the case was a "scam" designed to raise money through a GoFundMe page, as per the complaint.

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And in 2023, Kiely's grandfather David Robertson and her father Daniel Rodni filed a lawsuit against Upchurch in Tennessee, claiming that he caused them "reputational injury, financial losses, and emotional distress," per People.

The jury sided with the family. According to court documents, Upchurch has been ordered to pay Daniel Rodni $6.5 million and David Robertson $11 million, totaling to $17.5 million. The verdict has put focus on the artist's net worth, with Celebrity Net Worth estimating it to be around $10 million.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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