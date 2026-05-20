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Who is Ryan Upchurch? YouTuber hit with massive $17.5M verdict after calling Kiely Rodni case a ‘scam’

Country-rap artist and YouTuber Ryan Upchurch has been hit with a jaw-dropping $17.5 million defamation verdict over Kiely Rodni's case.

Published on: May 20, 2026 09:23 am IST
By Khushi Arora
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A jury has ordered social media star and musician Ryan Upchurch to pay $17.5 million in damages after finding him liable for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress on the family of Kiely Rodni, a teenager who died in August 2022. The verdict, handed down on Monday, May 18 came after the grandfather and father of the late teen sued Upchurch in 2023, per People.

Who is Ryan Upchurch?

Ryan Upchurch was ordered to pay millions in Kiely Rodni case.(Instagram/ @ryanupchurch)

Before the courtroom drama, Ryan Upchurch built his name as an internet sensation. He first rose to fame through YouTube, where his comedic character "Upchurch the Redneck" quickly took off and he earned a fanbase of over half a million followers in just four months, according to IMDb. He went on to create other beloved characters, including "Little Larry" and "Uncle Randy," which caught the attention of television networks and eventually led to acting roles.

In 2015, Upchurch shifted his focus toward music, releasing his debut Country-Rap album About to Raise Hell. Beyond entertainment, he has also been involved in anti-bullying efforts, serving as a head ambassador and spokesman for the R.I.S.E. & Stand organization, according to IMDb.

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Despite the official ruling, Upchurch posted a YouTube video titled "ZERO proof of Kiely Rodni situation being REAL," per court documents viewed by People. In the now-unavailable video, Upchurch was alleged to have said, "Everyone telling me I should be ashamed of myself, how dare you, that, oh, this is faked show me that it's real. Show me proof of Kiely Rodni." He also reportedly suggested the case was a "scam" designed to raise money through a GoFundMe page, as per the complaint.

And in 2023, Kiely's grandfather David Robertson and her father Daniel Rodni filed a lawsuit against Upchurch in Tennessee, claiming that he caused them "reputational injury, financial losses, and emotional distress," per People.

The jury sided with the family. According to court documents, Upchurch has been ordered to pay Daniel Rodni $6.5 million and David Robertson $11 million, totaling to $17.5 million. The verdict has put focus on the artist's net worth, with Celebrity Net Worth estimating it to be around $10 million.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Who is Ryan Upchurch? YouTuber hit with massive $17.5M verdict after calling Kiely Rodni case a ‘scam’
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