Who is Ryder Williams? Heroic teen lifeguard earns White House invite from Trump after saving child

Sixteen-year-old boy is being praised across the country after rescuing a boy from dangerous waves, with President Trump inviting the young lifeguard to the White House.

Who is Ryder Williams?

Ryder Williams is being hailed a hero after rescuing a drowning boy from dangerous waves in Santa Cruz (Unsplash/ representative)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sixteen-year-old Ryder Williams is a first-year lifeguard at Seabright State Beach in Santa Cruz, California.

He is now being called a hero after dramatic footage showed him holding onto a drowning boy as waves reportedly reaching 10 feet crashed over them again and again.

Trump wants to honor Ryder Williams at the White House

The teenager's actions caught attention across the US, including from Eric Trump, who shared the footage and asked for Williams to receive the country's highest civilian honor. "Give this 16-year-old lifeguard the highest civilian honor," Eric wrote on X. “This is truly the best of America! Well done!”

Also Read: Nolan Wells update: Chilling new video allegedly shows friends leaving Horn Island without him

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} President Donald Trump has now invited Williams to the White House to receive what he called a “high civilian honor.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} President Donald Trump has now invited Williams to the White House to receive what he called a “high civilian honor.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“We’re going to bring this heroic young man, and his family, into the White House with, perhaps, the boy he saved, to give him a High Civilian Honor. Very brave, he deserves it!," Trump wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Who is Max Miller's ex-wife Emily Moreno? Court filings detail abuse allegations; 'held a gun to her head'

How Ryder Williams saved the boy

The teenager stayed with the child during a tiring struggle that lasted about two minutes, waiting for short pauses between waves to move towards shore.

The rescue happened on Saturday after conditions along the coast changed suddenly. Santa Cruz resident Scott Vander Dussen, who recorded the incident, said the beach seemed normal before the surf suddenly grew stronger. "The waves, I wouldn't say they were tranquil, but they were what you'd expect, a normal cadence and intensity," Vander Dussen told NBC Bay Area cited by Marca. “And then that just changed in a heartbeat. It caught a lot of people off-guard.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A boy, believed to be around 10 years old, was quickly overwhelmed and pulled further into the surf. “Unfortunately, this young man was overwhelmed and swept out in just a moment's time,” Vander Dussen said.

Video showed Williams holding onto the child as both were pulled underwater again and again. He took breaths between waves before ducking under the next one. Some beachgoers tried to form a human chain in the water, but the waves knocked several of them down.

A second lifeguard soon joined Williams, and together they got the exhausted boy back to shore, where paramedics checked on him before he was reunited with his parents.

Williams' mother later thanked everyone who praised her son's bravery after the video went viral. "I am blown away by the love, kindness, gratitude and respect you're sending his way," she said.