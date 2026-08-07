Who is Tasia Fortune? Mississippi woman found hanging from tree; ‘murder’ probe sought amid Nolan Wells row

A woman was found dead and hanging from a tree in Jackson, Mississippi. Authorities identified her as Tasia Fortune as per reports. Now, a local councilman has written to the US Attorney’s Office to investigate the matter, calling it a ‘murder’ outright.

Tasia Fortune of Jackson, Mississippi was found hanging from a tree in the backyard of an abandoned house. (GoFundMe/Help Honor Tasia Fortune)

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“We are in dire need of the assistance of the U.S. Attorney's office with the death of an unidentified female discovered hanging in the backyard of an abandoned house on the Road of Remembrance in Jackson, Mississippi. We especially are in need of the following details: by whom she was murdered, the motive for her murder, the confirmed name of the deceased, her permanent address, as well as other pertinent information,” Kenneth Stokes wrote to U.S. Attorney Baxter Kruger.

The news of Tasia Fortune's death comes at a time when the situation in Mississippi is tense over the Nolan Wells death. The 18-year-old Black footballer had gone out on July 4 with his three friends to Horn Island. He was reported missing on that day and his body showed up two days after. While the evidence and autopsies in the Wells case have not yet pointed to any foul play, the family has kept questioning the circumstances around his death and given he was a Black teen out with white friends, the race factor has also become a point of discussion.

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The allegations of ‘murder’ by the local lawmaker in Tasia's case come against the backdrop of Mississippi's history, where several Black people were hanged in the past. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) notes that ‘Lynchings typically evoke images of Black men and women hanging from trees’. They also noted that between 1882 to 1968, Mississippi saw the highest number of lynchings with 581 recorded.

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Notably, authorities have not stated whether foul play is involved in Tasia's case, though the local councilman has called it a ‘murder’. A GoFundMe has been set up for the deceased woman as well. Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about Tasia Fortune.

Who is Tasia Fortune?

Tasia's GoFundMe notes she was a beloved ‘daughter, sister, and friend.’ She has been described as a ‘strong-minded, big-hearted, vibrant young woman.’ Tasia died at the age of 29. “The family also wants others to know that justice will be served, and they hold firmly to their faith, believing that God is on their side as they walk through this heartbreaking loss,” it added.

The GoFundMe seeks to raise $3000 and has already raised around $2,800.

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Tasia's sister, LaToni also penned an emotional message for her. “I can’t believe you’re gone. Losing you has left a space in my heart that can never be filled. I keep thinking about our memories together, the laughs we shared, the conversations we had, and the love you gave so freely. You weren’t just my sister. You were a part of me. No matter where life took us, you were always family and nothing can ever change that. I wish I had one more chance to hug you and tell you I love you. You didn’t deserved that nobody deserves to be murdered and left for dead I love you so much Tasia watch over us,” she wrote, attaching photos of their time together.

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Tasia Fortune death - Latest update

Tasia was found hanging from a tree in the backyard of a home in Jackson, Mississippi. On August 4, the Jackson Police Department issued a statement, saying “The Jackson Police Department is currently on the scene of a death investigation in the 500 block of Road of Remembrance. Officers located the body of an unidentified Black female at the location. This is an active and ongoing investigation. Crime scene investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death. We ask the public to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel room to work. We will provide updates as new details develop.”

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As per the cops, investigators are working to determine cause of death. They have not yet said whether foul play is suspected. Her body will undergo autopsy to determine cause of death at the Mississippi State Medical Examiner's Office.