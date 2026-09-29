The legal counsel representing a former Cornell University student, who alleged she was gang raped in 2024 after being coerced into consuming ketamine, strongly criticized the preliminary investigative process and contended that both law enforcement authorities and the institution had neglected their obligations to his client.

Thomas P. Giuffra speaks out

Thomas P. Giuffra, a distinguished attorney, has focused on sexual abuse cases, achieving significant settlements.

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Speaking to NBC News, Thomas P. Giuffra said on Monday, “She was a young woman who went to Cornell with high hopes, thought that this was her dream come true, and then that didn’t happen."

“Now she’s not in college. She’s not pursuing her goals, and she’s just trying to hang on.”

Deep Dive What allegations has Jane Doe made in her lawsuit against the Chi Phi fraternity at Cornell University? Jane Doe's lawsuit alleges that members of the Chi Phi fraternity engaged in sexual assault against her during an incident in 2024, which included coercing her into consuming ketamine and encouraging other fraternity members to participate in the assault. Why is Thomas P. Giuffra critical of the investigation process related to the Cornell rape case? Thomas P. Giuffra criticized the preliminary investigative process, arguing that both law enforcement and Cornell University failed to fulfill their obligations to investigate her allegations thoroughly and responsibly. How has Cornell University responded to the allegations of inadequate consequences for the accused in the gang rape case? Cornell University stated that there were multiple repercussions for the accused fraternity members, including suspensions and expulsions, and described any narrative suggesting minimal consequences as false and irresponsible.

Also Read: What is TheCornell7.org? Toby Morton launches website to expose alleged gang rapists, warns ‘I have photos’Cornell rape accuser's statement

In a written statement released on Monday, the victim, identified solely as Jane Doe, expressed her hope “to recover from this trauma but it is extremely difficult. It affects every aspect of my life. It will haunt me and be part of me the rest of my life.”

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{{^usCountry}} A civil lawsuit initiated this month contains allegations from Doe that members of the Chi Phi fraternity engaged in sexual assault against her, with one member reportedly sending texts to encourage other fraternity members to join in the assault. Giuffra says his client was ‘traumatized’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A civil lawsuit initiated this month contains allegations from Doe that members of the Chi Phi fraternity engaged in sexual assault against her, with one member reportedly sending texts to encourage other fraternity members to join in the assault. Giuffra says his client was ‘traumatized’ {{/usCountry}}

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After the assault, Giuffra asserted that his client was “traumatized, numb and unable to function or accept the horror of what had happened.”

According to Giuffra, she was in a protective psychological state and maintained confidence that the university's administration would conduct a comprehensive investigation into her allegations.

“She wanted to give Cornell the opportunity to make this right, because this was her expectation. So she didn’t want to start a lawsuit,” he said.

She filed the civil lawsuit this month, naming the Chi Phi chapter, Chi Phi National, and Cornell University as defendants, among others.

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Who is Thomas P. Giuffra?

Thomas P. Giuffra is a globally acclaimed trial attorney and partner at Rheingold Giuffra Ruffo Plotkin & Hellman LLP, a leading plaintiff litigation firm based in New York. During his accomplished thirty-year legal career, Giuffra has earned recognition as one of the nation's most skilled civil trial lawyers, specializing in advocating for survivors of sexual abuse and human trafficking as well as individuals who have sustained catastrophic injuries resulting from negligence, professional malpractice, and organizational failures, according to Rheingold Giuffra Ruffo Plotkin & Hellman LLP.

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He has successfully recovered more than $250 million for survivors of sexual abuse and sex trafficking, achieving a record-breaking sex trafficking settlement of $14 million in a single case. His civil sexual abuse litigation practice has positioned him as a key figure in numerous high-profile cases across the United States, representing survivors in matters involving Harvey Weinstein, Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, and Dr. Darius Paduch. Additionally, he has provided legal representation to survivors of medical professional misconduct, institutional abuse, religious institution abuse, and educational environment abuse.