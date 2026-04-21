A Chinese national was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after federal authorities said he photographed sensitive military aircraft near Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. Tianrui Liang, 21, allegedly also planned to target another installation as he prepared to leave the country.

Who is Tianrui Liang? Chinese national, 21, arrested at JFK Airport for photographing US ‘doomsday plane’ in Nebraska(Unsplash - representational image)

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Liang violated a federal law that restricts photographing defense installations without authorization, court documents filed in the Eastern District of New York stated.

Liang was taken into custody April 7 while trying to board an international flight. This came just days after a warrant was issued in Nebraska, Fox News reported.

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The case centers on activity near Offutt Air Force Base, which is home to U.S. Strategic Command. This is one of the Pentagon’s most sensitive installations.

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{{^usCountry}} The FBI affidavit said that investigators were alerted after a witness reported seeing "a male holding a camera with a telescopic lens" near the base, which is where the aircraft are stationed on the flight line. Offutt hosts high-value reconnaissance and command aircraft, which includes the RC-135 surveillance plane and the E-4B "Nightwatch.” These are often called the military’s "doomsday plane." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FBI affidavit said that investigators were alerted after a witness reported seeing "a male holding a camera with a telescopic lens" near the base, which is where the aircraft are stationed on the flight line. Offutt hosts high-value reconnaissance and command aircraft, which includes the RC-135 surveillance plane and the E-4B "Nightwatch.” These are often called the military’s "doomsday plane." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Lian later admitted that he photographed several aircraft at the base, "including the RC-135 and the E-4B,” according to federal agents. He said he identified photography locations using a "planespotter" website. He asserted that the photos were for his "personal collection," according to the affidavit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lian later admitted that he photographed several aircraft at the base, "including the RC-135 and the E-4B,” according to federal agents. He said he identified photography locations using a "planespotter" website. He asserted that the photos were for his "personal collection," according to the affidavit. {{/usCountry}}

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"He knew it was illegal to take pictures of the planes on the ground," the affidavit stated.

According to investigators, a review of Liang’s camera revealed "numerous photographs of planes located on the OAFB flightline," including images of military aircraft parked on the base.

Who is Tianrui Liang?

Liang was a student at Glasgow University in Scotland, investigators said. He recently traveled through Canada before entering the US. He allegedly planned to travel to Oklahoma to photograph additional aircraft at Tinker Air Force Base, including the E-4B.

Liang has been accused of specifically looking for locations where he could photograph aircraft from outside military installations.

One cannot legally photograph military installation with approval from a base commander. According to prosecutors, there is "probable cause to believe" Liang photographed aircraft at Offutt Air Force Base without such an approval.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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