FBI arrests 2 Chinese researchers for smuggling ‘dangerous fungus’ called ‘Fusarium graminearum’ into US: Kash Patel

FBI director Kash Patel confirmed on Tuesday that two Chinese nationals were arrested in the US for allegedly smuggling a hazardous biological pathogen into the country. FBI Director Kash Patel described the case as a stark warning that the CCP is actively deploying operatives and researchers to infiltrate American institutions.(AP)

Kash Patel said on X, “New... I can confirm that the FBI arrested a Chinese national within the United States who allegedly smuggled a dangerous biological pathogen into the country.”

Explaining the nature of the fungus and its effects, Patel said, “The individual, Yunqing Jian, is alleged to have smuggled a dangerous fungus called 'Fusarium graminearum,' which is an agroterrorism agent, into the U.S. to research at the University of Michigan, where she works. This fungus can cause a disease called 'head blight,' a disease of wheat, barley, maize, and rice, causing significant health issues in both humans and livestock. It is responsible for billions of dollars in economic losses worldwide each year.”

Evidence shows Jian received funding from Chinese govt

The FBI director added that evidence shows Jian expressed loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party and received funding from the Chinese government for similar research on this pathogen in China.

Patel explained, “Jian’s boyfriend, Zunyong Liu — also charged in the complaint — works at a Chinese university where he conducts research on the same pathogen. Liu is alleged to have first lied, then admitted, to also smuggling Fusarium graminearum into America—through the Detroit Metropolitan Airport—so that he too could conduct research the University of Michigan.”

Both Jian and Liu face charges including conspiracy, smuggling goods into the United States, making false statements, and visa fraud.

Patel described the case as a stark warning that the CCP is actively deploying operatives and researchers to infiltrate American institutions and threaten the food supply, risking serious harm to American lives and the economy.

He added, “Your FBI will continue working tirelessly to be on guard against it. Our @FBIDetroit team did excellent work in this case partnering with @CBP. Justice will be done.”

Rising trade tensions between China and US

This development comes amid ongoing trade tensions between China and the US. On Monday, China’s commerce ministry “firmly rejected” claims by US President Donald Trump that Beijing had broken a consensus to reduce tariffs agreed upon during talks in Geneva, Reuters reported.

The ministry described Trump’s allegations as “groundless” and dismissed the “unreasonable accusations” related to the deal struck between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to roll back the extensive tariffs imposed during the trade war.

Beijing also accused the US of unilaterally imposing new discriminatory measures, including updated guidelines on AI chip export controls, restrictions on chip design software sales to China, and revoking Chinese student visas.

Last week, Trump posted on TruthSocial that he would no longer be “Mr. Nice Guy” with China after they allegedly violated the trade deal, though he did not specify the exact breach.

Later, at an Oval Office briefing, Trump said he intends to speak with Xi Jinping to work out a solution to the issue.