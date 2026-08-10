Who is Tiffany Le Sueur? Ohio mom pleads guilty after injecting human waste into child’s IV

An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty after injecting human waste into her child’s IV at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in February. Tiffany Le Sueur, 36, pleaded guilty to endangering children this week, per Fox 8.

Tiffany Le Sueur: US mom who injected human waste into child’s IV pleads guilty (Columbus Police)

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Tiffany was sentenced to three years of community control Wednesday. She is set to return to court for a follow-up hearing on April 1, 2027.

Court documents stated that the maximum sentence for endangering children, a third-degree felony, is 36 months in prison.

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Who is Tiffany Le Sueur?

Tiffany is from Maumee in Lucas County. On February 7, officers with the Columbus Police Physical Abuse division responded to a call at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. They were told about suspected abuse of a child, court documents said. Hospital staff told police that all upcoming visits with the child by Tiffany would be monitored.

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Two days later, in another call to police, hospital officials said that security cameras showed Tiffany using the bathroom and collecting what appeared to be human waste into a cup via security camera footage. She placed the substance into a syringe and injected it into her child’s IV line.

Police arrived, and hospital staff treated the child. Tiffany was then detained, court records showed.

The mother was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of endangering children. She received a recognizance bond of $10,000 and a surety bond of $50,000 in common pleas court.

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Conditions of Tiffany’s bond included no contact with alleged victims, no unsupervised contact with minors, mental health evaluation and compliance with Child Protective Services.