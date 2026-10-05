Wanying “Heather” Zhang, a 34-year-old California realtor, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after federal investigators accused her of acting as an unregistered agent for the Chinese government and allegedly surveilling the son of Taiwan’s president.

Wanying ‘Heather’ Zhang, a California realtor, was arrested at LAX over allegations of spying for Chinese government-linked contacts. (F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli)

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Zhang was arrested on October 4, 2026, as she was preparing to board a flight from LAX to Shanghai. She is accused of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.

Who is Wanying ‘Heather’ Zhang?

Zhang lives in Irvine, California, and works as a licensed real estate agent with JC Pacific Capital Inc. Her Zillow profile lists about 130 sales and listings in the Los Angeles area and neighboring counties, according to CBS News.

She is married to Edric Ding, who also works as a realtor at the same firm. When CBS News contacted Ding following Zhang’s arrest, he said, “I don’t know anything yet,” and declined to comment further.

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{{^usCountry}} Zhang also studied at Beijing’s University of International Relations. According to the federal complaint, a former classmate from the university introduced her to a Chinese government official in June 2025. FBI Special Agent Kevin Holt said the university has close ties to China’s Ministry of State Security. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zhang also studied at Beijing’s University of International Relations. According to the federal complaint, a former classmate from the university introduced her to a Chinese government official in June 2025. FBI Special Agent Kevin Holt said the university has close ties to China’s Ministry of State Security. {{/usCountry}}

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The complaint alleges Zhang later traveled to Changsha, China, where she met the official and was given a surveillance assignment. She later allegedly told the official, “I can take care of this thing.”

Also Read: Trade, Taiwan, AI on Trump-Xi summit agenda as India, Asian nations keep watch

What does the FBI allege Zhang did?

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According to the criminal complaint, Zhang and a man identified as “Individual 1” traveled from Las Vegas to Seattle on September 1, 2025. They allegedly rented a black Nissan Rogue and drove to a home linked to Ting-Yu Lai, the son of Taiwan President Lai Ching-te.

The FBI says security-camera footage from a neighbor showed the pair appearing to film Lai, his wife and their child as they arrived home.

Investigators also allege Zhang sent messages to a Chinese government contact saying she had seen Lai and was recording him. The complaint says she also sent two vehicle license plate numbers.

The FBI says the messages were obtained through a search warrant for Zhang’s iCloud account. Investigators also allege that Zhang was in contact with at least two people she appeared to acknowledge worked for the Chinese government.

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Also Read: Arming Taiwan an important US interest, Taipei official says after Trump-Xi summit

Taiwan President’s son reportedly targeted

The person allegedly being watched was Ting-Yu Lai, an engineer in his 30s who lives in the United States. CBS News reported that he studied at Case Western Reserve University, Johns Hopkins University and the University of Washington and now works for Philips.

The FBI believes information about the location, home and vehicles of the Taiwanese president’s close relatives could potentially be useful to Chinese authorities during a conflict involving Taiwan.

The case comes amid long-running tensions between China and Taiwan. Beijing claims Taiwan as part of China, while Taiwan operates as a self-governing democracy.

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Zhang has been charged with acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government. The Justice Department says US law can require people acting under the direction or control of a foreign government to register or notify federal authorities. Failing to do so can carry civil or criminal penalties.

The allegations against Zhang have not been proven in court. Her arrest and the charges are part of an ongoing federal case.