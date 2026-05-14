William Paul: 5 things on Senator Rand Paul's son amid reported rant against ‘gays and Jews’ to Rep Mike Lawler

William Hilton Paul, the son of Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, reportedly launched into an antisemitic and homophobic rant at Representative Mike Lawler of New York. The incident reportedly went down at a Washington DC bar on Tuesday. Paul reportedly said the Iran war was ‘about the gays and the Jews, and I hate them both, and I don’t care if they die,’ as per New York Post.

William Hilton Paul is Senator Rand Paul's son.(Facebook/Bawb Hess)

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Lawler told the publication that he was at the bar with a friend and NOTUS reporter when the incident with William Paul unfolded. “So Rand Paul’s f—ing son is sitting next to us at the at the bar … And he just like chimes in on our conversation, f—ing drunk and belligerent, and then starts going off about, you know, if [Rep. Thomas] Massie [R-Ky.] loses [his primary], it’s because of my people,” Lawler said as per the Post. “I’m like, ‘What people?’ He goes, ‘Jews,’ and I’m like, ‘Do you think I’m Jewish? … I’m Irish-Italian Catholic, buddy,” he reportedly added.

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{{^usCountry}} Paul also reportedly slammed GOP megadonor and billionaire Paul Singer of doing ‘Israel’s bidding' before he exited the bar. Here's all you need to know about William Hilton Paul, Rand Paul's son. William Hilton Paul: 5 things about Senator Rand Paul's son William Hilton Paul was born on Jan. 28, 1993 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Paul has a sibling, Duncan Paul, and his grandfather Ron Paul was a representative from Texas. His parents are Rand Paul and Kelley Ashby Paul. Paul studied at the University of Kentucky (Lexington) where he got a BA in communication and information studies and political science. He belonged to the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Paul has worked for Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia as a digital creator, and Rep. Alex Mooney of West Virginia as a Digital Communications Assistant, as per Legistorm. Prior to that, he was a Digital Communications Manager at FreedomWorks Inc., the conservative group. Paul also worked for Americans for Tax Reform as a Federal Affairs Associate. This is not the first time Paul has gotten into trouble. In 2013, North Carolina police accused William Paul, then 19, of assaulting a flight attendant during an incident that led to his arrest on disorderly conduct charges. In 2023, William Paul pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in a in a Kentucky district court, as per WDRB. William Paul speaks out after antisemitic, homophobic rant {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paul also reportedly slammed GOP megadonor and billionaire Paul Singer of doing ‘Israel’s bidding' before he exited the bar. Here's all you need to know about William Hilton Paul, Rand Paul's son. William Hilton Paul: 5 things about Senator Rand Paul's son William Hilton Paul was born on Jan. 28, 1993 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Paul has a sibling, Duncan Paul, and his grandfather Ron Paul was a representative from Texas. His parents are Rand Paul and Kelley Ashby Paul. Paul studied at the University of Kentucky (Lexington) where he got a BA in communication and information studies and political science. He belonged to the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Paul has worked for Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia as a digital creator, and Rep. Alex Mooney of West Virginia as a Digital Communications Assistant, as per Legistorm. Prior to that, he was a Digital Communications Manager at FreedomWorks Inc., the conservative group. Paul also worked for Americans for Tax Reform as a Federal Affairs Associate. This is not the first time Paul has gotten into trouble. In 2013, North Carolina police accused William Paul, then 19, of assaulting a flight attendant during an incident that led to his arrest on disorderly conduct charges. In 2023, William Paul pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in a in a Kentucky district court, as per WDRB. William Paul speaks out after antisemitic, homophobic rant {{/usCountry}}

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After the recent event, William Paul issued a statement on X.

“Last night, I had too much to drink and said some things that don’t represent who I really am. I’m sorry and today I am seeking help for my drinking problem,” he wrote. Senator Rand Paul's representatives are yet to comment on the matter.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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