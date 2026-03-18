Rand Paul clashes with Markwayne Mullin: 5 things to know about Trump’s DHS pick fiery confirmation hearing
Senator Rand Paul confronts Markwayne Mullin during DHS confirmation hearing, demanding an explanation for an assault that left Paul with broken ribs.
Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) commenced the confirmation hearing for Senator Markwayne Mullin with a striking challenge, urging the nominee for Homeland Security secretary to "tell me to my face" the reasons why Paul warranted an assault that resulted in broken ribs.
The hearing for Trump’s DHS pick Mullin obviously kicked off on a tumultuous note. He has been nominated to succeed Kristi Noem.
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Paul blasts Mullin's ‘anger issues’ in fiery confirmation hearing: 5 things to know
- Paul, who presides over the committee, reprimanded Mullin during his opening remarks for implying that he “understood” the rationale behind the violent assault Paul endured from his neighbor in 2017. He stated, “I just wonder if someone who celebrates violence against their political opponents is the right person to lead an agency that has struggled to accept limits to the proper use of force.”
- Paul stated that Mullin's critique is indicative of a larger "pattern" of confrontational conduct, presenting footage of previous altercations involving Mullin and questioning whether the American populace should place their trust in a man “with anger issues to set the proper example for ICE and Border Patrol agents.”
- Mullin replied to Paul by recognizing that he is "very blunt" and "could understand why [Paul's] neighbor did what he did," but he stated that he does not support political violence. He emphasized that his differences with Paul and other senators would not “keep me, at all, from doing my job” as DHS secretary, further asserting, “I’ll be protecting everyone” and the position is “bigger than the partisan bickering we have.”
- “I am not scared of a challenge,” Mullin stated. “I am scared of failure.” He added that “We have to get DHS funded,” in reference to the looming shutdown.
- Paul has not disclosed his voting intentions regarding Mullin's confirmation; however, it is evident that the senator from Oklahoma lacks a supporter in the chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “The record should show — and I think will show — a lack of contrition, no apology, and no regrets for your support,” Paul replied.
“I'm not apologizing for pointing out your character,” Mullin added.
Mullin's confirmation hearing is set to proceed all day on Wednesday, with senators from the Homeland Security committee anticipated to cast their votes on Mullin's nomination on Thursday, as reported by Politico.
This hearing occurs amidst a 32-day shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, resulting in extended airport security lines and employees facing weeks without receiving their paychecks.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More