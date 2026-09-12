Who killed King Von? What to know as Lil Durk acquitted in Quando Rondo murder-for-hire trial

The public's interest in the 2020 shooting death of Chicago rapper King Von has increased after a federal jury found rapper Lil Durk not guilty in his widely publicized murder-for-hire trial on Friday.

King Von, born Dayvon Bennett, was fatally shot outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta on November 6, 2020. (King Von | Instagram )

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Federal prosecutors had alleged that Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks, financed a murder-for-hire plot targeting Quando Rondo in retaliation for King Von's death.

The alleged plot culminated in a 2022 shooting in Los Angeles that killed Saviay'a "Luh Pab" Robinson, Quando Rondo's cousin, while Rondo survived. A jury, however, found Banks not guilty on all counts.

Deep Dive What led to the death of King Von in 2020? King Von was shot and killed on November 6, 2020, outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta after a confrontation involving his entourage and members associated with Quando Rondo. Why were federal prosecutors investigating Lil Durk in connection to King Von's death? Federal prosecutors alleged that Lil Durk financed a murder-for-hire plot targeting Quando Rondo as retribution for King Von's death, which they linked to a shooting incident that occurred in Los Angeles in 2022. How did the legal status of King Von's homicide case change after Lil Durk's trial? The legal status of King Von's homicide investigation remains unchanged, as it concluded years earlier without any convictions, despite Lil Durk being acquitted of charges related to a retaliatory conspiracy linked to the case.

However, the verdict does not change the legal status of King Von's homicide investigation, which ended years earlier without anyone being convicted.

Also read: Lil Durk trial: How is King Von’s death linked to Quando Rondo plot? Case revisited amid not guilty verdict

Who killed King Von?

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{{^usCountry}} King Von, born Dayvon Bennett, was fatally shot outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta on November 6, 2020. The shooting occurred after a confrontation between members of his entourage and those accompanying Quando Rondo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} King Von, born Dayvon Bennett, was fatally shot outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta on November 6, 2020. The shooting occurred after a confrontation between members of his entourage and those accompanying Quando Rondo. {{/usCountry}}

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According to ABC News, a gunfight outside the Atlanta club early in the morning resulted in the deaths of three people, including King Von.

Authorities had arrested Timothy "Lul Tim" Leeks a day later and charged him with felony murder. ABC News had reported that Leeks also suffered gunshot injuries and was being treated for the same in police custody.

He later secured a bond for $100,000 while awaiting trial, according to Complex. Although murder is a "non-bondable" crime in Georgia, Leeks was able to appeal to the Superior Court and be given the opportunity to post bail. Shortly after Leeks was taken into custody in 2020, police closed Von's murder case.

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However, in August 2023, prosecutors dismissed the charges before an indictment. According to statements from Leeks' attorney, investigators concluded there was insufficient evidence to continue prosecuting the case.

Complex reported that the dismissal did not amount to a finding of innocence or a not-guilty verdict. Instead, prosecutors determined they could not prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

As a result, no one has been convicted or sentenced for King Von's death. Prosecutors reportedly viewed the shooting as an act of self-defence or defence of others during the confrontation.

Also read: Lil Durk verdict: Jury decision made in rapper's murder-for-hire trial; Details amid ‘quiet’ day at LA courthouse

Quando Rondo and Lil Durk involvement

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Although Quando Rondo was present and shot during the 2020 altercation, he has never been charged in connection with King Von's death.

In a 2021 interview, Rondo maintained that his group acted in self-defence after King Von allegedly struck him during the confrontation. Investigators never accused Rondo of firing the fatal shots.

Federal prosecutors later argued that King Von's killing motivated a retaliatory conspiracy targeting Rondo. According to the indictment, members allegedly linked to Lil Durk attempted to locate and kill Rondo in Los Angeles in August 2022. Instead, gunfire killed his cousin Luh Pab. Rondo escaped unharmed.

Lil Durk consistently denied ordering any retaliation. Following weeks of testimony, a federal jury acquitted him of the murder-for-hire and stalking charges.

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