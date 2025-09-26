Who owns TikTok now? Explaining Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX partnership and Trump's order

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order setting in motion the sale of TikTok’s US business to a group of American and international investors. The move follows a 2024 law requiring the Chinese-owned platform to divest or face a nationwide ban. President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order regarding TikTok in the Oval Office at the White House(AP)

Trump said he discussed the matter directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping. “We talked about TikTok and other issues,” Trump noted. “He gave us the go-ahead, and this will be an American-run company from top to bottom.”

The president has postponed enforcement of the divest-or-ban deadline until December 16 to allow time for negotiations, including the transfer of US assets, approval from Beijing, and securing investment partners.

Vice President JD Vance said the restructured company will carry an estimated value of $14 billion. "There was some resistance on the Chinese side, but the fundamental thing that we wanted to accomplish is that we wanted to keep TikTok operating, but we also wanted to make sure that we protected Americans' data privacy as required by law," he explained.

As part of the deal, Oracle and Silver Lake are among the US investors slated to take a majority stake in the new entity. ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, will retain less than 20% ownership to remain compliant with US law.

Another reported stakeholder is MGX, an artificial intelligence investment firm and a partner of Silver Lake, and falls under the purview of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates’ national security adviser and brother of the President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Trump has credited TikTok, which has 170 million U.S. users, with helping him win reelection last year and has 15 million followers on his personal account. The White House also launched an official TikTok account last month.

"This is going to be American-operated all the way," Trump said.

(With inputs from Reuters)