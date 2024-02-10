Who was Harmony Montgomery? US father chopped up 5-yr-old daughter's body after beating her to death

In a gruesome incident, an American father beaten his 5-year-old daughter to death and took her chopped body parts to the restaurant where he worked as a cook, New Hampshire prosecutors said. Adam Montgomery(AP )

Adam Montgomery, 34, kept transporting his daughter Harmony Montgomery's "butchered" body to several hiding places for months before discarding it "like yesterday's trash."

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Adam, who is a violent felon and drug addict, even packed his daughter's crushed body into a tote bag, which he transported to the restaurant where he was employed as a cook and dishwasher, New York Post cited prosecutors as saying. Harmony's body was never recovered.

"He brought it with him regularly to work and he stored it in a freezer where the company kept food, ingredients. People saw him bringing that in and out. They couldn't have imagined what that bag contained," said prosecutor Christopher Knowles.

He also concealed her body in a friend's car trunk, his mother-in-law's apartment building's cooler, the ceiling vent of the homeless shelter where he resided, and an apartment freezer, according to the prosecutors.

Also Read: Elon Musk's business associates forced to use drugs to avoid upsetting him: Report

All you need to know about the case

While Harmony went missing in 2019, it took the authorities two years to know about her whereabouts.

Harmony had soiled herself in her sleep on December 7, 2019, the day that investigators suspect she died, according to prosecutors. According to reports, her father brutally hit her over the head and admitted to his estranged wife Kayla Montgomery, "I think I really hurt her this time."

After Harmony had two bathroom incidents in their family car, Adam hit her multiple times, Kayla Montgomery had told the police. The family had been residing in the car after being evicted from their home.

According to the stepmother, he covered Harmony with a blanket while the little girl sobbed, groaned, and finally turned silent. “He, like, folded her in half and put her in the duffel bag,” she claimed as she testified on Friday.

The estranged wife of a New Hampshire man accused of beating his young daughter to death testified Friday.(AP)

Adam allegedly shoved his dead daughter into a duffel bag after realising she was dead. The prosecution claims that before slicing up her remains and throwing them away outside of Boston, he moved her body several times and stored it for weeks.

In relation to the girl's disappearance, Kayla Montgomery is also charged with lying to a grand jury and receiving welfare benefits on the behalf of missing girleven after her death for several months.

Adam was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for weapons-related offenses. In 2022, he entered a not guilty plea to charges of killing his daughter, abusing the corpse, assault, and interfering with witnesses. In addition, he said that his spouse had lied to protect herself.

Kayla is serving an 18-month in prison for lying under oath.