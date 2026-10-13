Who was Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem? Six Flags Over Georgia victim identified as rides closed across US and Canada

The man who became detached from a roller coaster and then died at Six Flags Over Georgia has been formally identified by his relatives as Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, an educator from Atlanta.

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, an educator with Atlanta Public Schools’ Wesley International Academy, was identified by relatives as the man who died after falling from the Goliath attraction. (X@CodyAlcorn)

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Following the incident, his family provided a photograph to media outlets, as reported by 11Alive.

Who was Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem?

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According to the report, he held a position at Wesley International Academy within the Atlanta Public Schools system and was characterized as a dedicated instructor who demonstrated genuine affection for his community and demonstrated commitment to reuniting families.

"Atlanta Public Schools extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mr. Kariem," APS stated in a statement emailed to Newsweek Tuesday.

"He was a cherished member of the Wesley International Academy and APS families whose presence and impact will be deeply missed by our students, staff, and all those whose lives he touched. Our thoughts are with everyone mourning his loss during this difficult time," the district said in a statement.

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On Monday, a visitor at Six Flags Over Georgia witnessed a fall from the Goliath attraction, allegedly making contact with the track structure on multiple occasions before coming to rest atop an adjacent haunted house structure with several bystanders witnessing the incident with considerable distress.

Following the incident, Six Flags Over Georgia said, "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest's family, friends, and loved ones."

Hassan's son was reportedly sitting next to him at the time of tragic incident.

Six Flags Over Georgia tragedy probe

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Authorities have not disclosed publicly the factors that led to Kariem's ejection. Law enforcement officials said they are actively pursuing an examination of the events related to the occurrence and characterized the inquiry as "active and ongoing."

The Georgia Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire, responsible for the oversight of amusement parks, is conducting a concurrent investigation into the incident. According to reports from 11Alive, the agency has said that its personnel are undertaking a thorough and meticulous examination to ascertain the underlying circumstances and to verify compliance with all relevant policies and established procedures.

Following the fatality, Six Flags has implemented temporary closures of comparable roller coaster attractions across multiple facilities throughout the United States and Canada.