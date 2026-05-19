Who was Isaac Seekell? 21-year-old pilot killed in Westerly, Rhode Island plane crash

The pilot of the Cessna C172 that crashed in Westerly, Rhode Island, on Monday has been identified as 21-year-old Isaac Seekell. Seekell, who was from Charleston, passed away in the crash, authorities confirmed.

Representational image.(Unsplash)

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The identity of Seekell was confirmed by the Westerly Police Department on Tuesday morning. He was taken to a hospital after first responders found him severely injured after the crash. But he died in the hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash. According to initial reports, Seekell was attempting to land at the Westerly State Airport when something went wrong during the approach. Further details of what transpired in the plane crash are expected to be released later.

Who Was Isaac Seekell?

According to the FAA, Issac Seekell was the only person on board the aircraft, registered in Wilmington, Delaware. Rolling Out reported that Seekell was attending a local flight school.

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{{^usCountry}} The investigation into the crash is ongoing in full swing since the plane went down on Monday at 11am. Local media is reporting that the remains of the aircraft still lie at the crash site as officials from the FAA and NTSB investigate the scene with assistance from local officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investigation into the crash is ongoing in full swing since the plane went down on Monday at 11am. Local media is reporting that the remains of the aircraft still lie at the crash site as officials from the FAA and NTSB investigate the scene with assistance from local officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, an investigation into aircraft crashes take around 12 months and officials have hinted that this crash will also not be an exception {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, an investigation into aircraft crashes take around 12 months and officials have hinted that this crash will also not be an exception {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A statement from FAA read: "A Cessna C172 crashed in a field near Westerly State Airport in Rhode Island around 12:05 p.m. local time on Monday, May 18. Only the pilot was on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide any updates." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A statement from FAA read: "A Cessna C172 crashed in a field near Westerly State Airport in Rhode Island around 12:05 p.m. local time on Monday, May 18. Only the pilot was on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide any updates." {{/usCountry}}

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No further details about the crash have been revealed.

Notably, the airport operations were not impacted by the crash, Rhode Island Airport Corporation spokesman Bill Fisher said in a statement. Fisher also noted that the crash happened when the Cessna attempted "an emergency landing off of airport property," and added, "There was no impact on airport operation."

The Cessna C172 is commonly used by trainee pilots with new pilot licenses.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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