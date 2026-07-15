Who was Johan Sebastian Duran Guerrero? Father of 3-year-old killed in Maine ICE shooting; ‘he had a lot of dreams’

The man killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Maine on Monday has been identified as Johan Sebastian Duran Guerrero, an ICE spokesperson said in a statement.

Who was Johan Sebastian Duran Guerrero?

Johan Sebastian Duran, identified by Colombian President Gustavo Petro as the man killed by an ICE officer in the coastal Maine town of Biddeford, poses in this undated picture obtained from social media. Joan Sebastian Guerrero/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. Verification line: Reuters was able to confirm the identity of Johan Sebastian Duran with corroborating footage taken of photos in a vigil in Maine and local media reports. The location and date when the photos were taken were not verified. (Joan S. Guerrero via REUTERS)

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Johan Sebastian Duran Guerrero was shot by an immigration agent. The 26-year-old Colombian man was killed on Monday morning in Biddeford, Maine, after reportedly ramming into his car.

He was also identified by US Rep Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, in a Facebook post. Pingree said Guerrero had a 3-year-old daughter. According to an Instagram post from the organization Everytown for Gun Safety, he was also married.

The agency spelled his first name differently but a Facebook page that appeared to be associated with him spelled his first name “Joan.”

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{{^usCountry}} A memorial flyer was taped up near the scene of the shooting in Biddeford. In Spanish, it read: “Today, heaven welcomed a young man filled with dreams, light, and goodness. Your passing hurts profoundly, but the memory of you will live on forever in our hearts," as per Seacoastonline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A memorial flyer was taped up near the scene of the shooting in Biddeford. In Spanish, it read: “Today, heaven welcomed a young man filled with dreams, light, and goodness. Your passing hurts profoundly, but the memory of you will live on forever in our hearts," as per Seacoastonline. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: ICE Maine shooting update: Routine vehicle stops suspended after deadly incident

What does his family say?

The 26-year-old Colombian man was authorized to work in the United States and had been issued a Social Security number, according to a joint statement from the Maine Immigrants' Rights Coalition and Presente! Maine, as per The Guardian. Immigrant rights activists said Duran Guerrero, who was married and had a young child, had a Social Security number and was authorized to work in the United States.

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Speaking to Colombian broadcaster Noticias Caracol after arriving in Bogota, Guerrero's father Omar Duran, described his son as a hardworking and devoted family man who held two jobs in Maine, as per Seacoastonline.

He said Guerrero cleaned a veterinary clinic in the mornings before delivering food in his own car later in the day. Duran also said his son had a Social Security number, work authorization and routinely checked in with US immigration authorities.

“He had a lot of dreams to achieve,” Duran said. “He loved his family so much. I don't know why they did this to him.”

Also Read: ICE Maine shooting: What's happening in Biddeford? One killed, protest erupts as probe underway

What DHS said?

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DHS, which oversees ICE has issued a statement referring to Duran Guerrero as “a Colombian national” but did not explicitly address his immigration status.

The statement said: “On July 13, 2026, at approximately 7:00 AM ET, ICE was conducting targeted surveillance on the last known address of an illegal alien with a final order of removal. An illegal alien departed the residence in a vehicle.”

It continued: “ICE law enforcement attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The vehicle attempted to flee the scene and, fearing for public safety, an officer discharged his weapon. The driver of the vehicle was struck, and emergency services were immediately contacted. He was identified as Colombian national Johan Sebastian Duran Guerrero. He passed away from his injuries.”

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Duran Guerrero is the 11th person to be fatally shot by federal immigration officials since Donald Trump took office for his second presidency in early 2025, and the fifth of those killed by ICE while driving a vehicle, as per The Guardian.