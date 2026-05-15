Who was Juniper Blessing? UW stabbing victim identified as trans student as suspect surrenders

The University of Washington community has been devastated after the fatal stabbing of a student on May 10 at a student's residential apartment on campus. A day after the suspect in the stabbing surrendered, authorities have not identified the 19-year-old victim.

UW stabbing victim Juniper Blessing (L) and suspect Christopher Leahy (R).(X/ @MinaIsCrazy and Seattle Police Department)

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On Thursday, the King County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as Juniper Blessing, KOMO News of Seattle reported. The report notes that Blessing, a transgender student, was stabbed at least 40 times in the laundry room of the university's Norheim Court Apartments.

Blessing was also identified by his family in a statement via the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance, according to a report by the Santa Fe New Mexican

The identification of Blessing came a day after Christopher Leahy surrendered to the police in Seattle and admitted to stabbing Blessing to death. KOMO reported that Leahy appeared in jail court on Thursday, and his bond was set at $10million.

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{{^usCountry}} The University of Washington has confirmed Juniper Blessing's identity in an email to the university community, noting that she was majoring at UW's Department of Atmospheric and Climate Science, KOMO journalist Jeremy Harris posted on X. He also shared videos from the site of a memorial that has been set up at UW's Red Square this week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The University of Washington has confirmed Juniper Blessing's identity in an email to the university community, noting that she was majoring at UW's Department of Atmospheric and Climate Science, KOMO journalist Jeremy Harris posted on X. He also shared videos from the site of a memorial that has been set up at UW's Red Square this week. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Who Was Juniper Blessing? A Timeline Of The Crime {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Who Was Juniper Blessing? A Timeline Of The Crime {{/usCountry}}

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Juniper Blessing was found dead with stab wounds on Sunday, May 15, around 10:30pm ET. It sparked a manhunt with the Seattle Police Department releasing a photo of the suspect, Christopher Leahy. On Thursday, Leahy, 31, turned himself in to the police in Seattle. He is being held on a $10 million bond and faces first-degree murder charges.

In the statement released by the family of Blessing via the Santa Fe Human Rights alliance, they said: "Juniper was simply the most amazing human being we have ever known — highly intelligent, extremely talented, and deeply sensitive to the needs of others. "Juniper's loss not only devastates us but diminishes the world."

Christopher Leahy Motive: Why Juniper Blessing Was Killed

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The police in Seattle have released limited information on Christopher Leahy, the suspect who stabbed Juniper Blessing. Apart from the fact that he is 31 years old, the police said that Leahy has a "history of crises." He reportedly surrendered after his family members in Bellevue told him to do so.

It is also not known if Christopher Leahy knew Juniper Blessing or had a connection with the University of Washington community.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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