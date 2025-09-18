Who was Matthew James Ruth? First details on York County shooting suspect revealed

Pennsylvania is mourning after a 24-year-old gunman, identified as Matthew James Ruth, fatally shot three police officers and wounded two more before being killed in a standoff with law enforcement. The deadly confrontation unfolded on Wednesday afternoon on a farm in North Codorus Township, a rural community in York County. Officials said the incident began as a domestic-related call. Officers returned to the property to serve a warrant for stalking, loitering, and criminal trespass charges filed against him earlier that same day. Instead, they were met with gunfire. Who was Matthew James Ruth? Pennsylvania gunman who killed 3 officers identified(Unsplash)

The deadly shootout

Law enforcement sources told CBS Philadelphia that Ruth opened fire on officers from a cornfield. A gun battle ensued, which left three officers dead at the scene and two others critically injured. One of the wounded officers managed to return fire, killing Ruth and preventing further casualties. The attack marked the deadliest day for Pennsylvania law enforcement this century, matching a 2009 ambush that claimed three officers' lives.

Governor Josh Shapiro said the incident points to an urgent need to address violence. "We need to help the people who think picking up a weapon is the answer to resolving disputes," he was quoted as saying in a CBS report.

Who was Matthew James Ruth?

According to another Associated Press report, court records confirmed Ruth, who was dressed in camouflage clothes, was facing multiple charges, including stalking and trespassing, just hours before the deadly attack. The authorities have not divulged many personal details regarding the attacked, but they are examining whether Ruth's actions were tied to the domestic incident involving his ex-girlfriend.

Neighbors, as per the CBS report, described the deceased gunman as reclusive and said he was often spotted around farmland but barely spoke to others. Law enforcement sources told the publication that Ruth was earlier known to local authorities, but never for violence on this scale. The mass shooting however, raised pressing questions about Ruth's mental health, potential motives, and how he accessed firearms.

Probe continues

With assistance from federal agencies, the investigation is being led by the Pennsylvania State Police and the York County District Attorney's Office. More information regarding the domestic circumstances that might have led to the shooting will likely be made public by authorities. Updates on the case and the two injured officers, who are still in the hospital in stable condition, will be given at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

FAQs

Q1: Who was the Pennsylvania gunman?

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Matthew James Ruth, who was facing charges of stalking and trespassing.

Q2: What happened during the shooting?

Ruth opened fire from a cornfield at officers serving a warrant, killing three and injuring two before being fatally shot.

Q3: Was the attack linked to his ex-girlfriend?

Investigators believe the incident began as a domestic-related situation, though details are still being confirmed.