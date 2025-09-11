Evergreen High School shootout: Gunman claims one, injures two before turning gun on himself

A ghastly shooting unfolded Wednesday at Evergreen High School in Jefferson County, Colorado, leaving one student dead and two others injured. Authorities say the gunman, a male student, shot two of his classmates before turning the weapon on himself. He later died at the hospital. A police officer responds to a shooting at Evergreen High School on September 10, 2025 in Evergreen, Colorado. At least three students, including the suspected shooter, were injured in the attack. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Denver 7 reported that all three victims were taken to CommonSpirit St. Anthony Health Center. Dr. Brian Blackwood, head of the trauma unit, said that one student remains in critical condition while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Sheriff’s officials said a fourth individual may also have been hospitalized, though details remain unclear.

ALSO READ| Indian-origin doctor in Canada convicted of sexual abuse, medical licence suspended; she responds

Jefferson County Sheriff confirmed the gunman used a revolver

Jacki Kelley, spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the suspect used a revolver and that the attack occurred both inside and outside the school building. “I can tell you that I don't believe law enforcement fired any rounds today. So, we still need to learn exactly what happened to that suspect and why he was injured the way that he is,” she told Denver 7.

The first 911 call came in at 12:24 p.m., and law enforcement quickly responded. “We’re law enforcement. Police and fire just show up. When you hear the words ‘active shooter,’ and you know that there are kids involved, we’re coming,” Kelley added.

By 12:40 p.m., the sheriff’s office had issued an “active assailant” alert and conducted a room-to-room search of the school. More than 100 officers from across the region joined the operation.

Students were later reunited with parents at Bergen Meadow Elementary School, where a resource center will also be available in the coming days with victim advocates, mental health professionals, and school staff on hand.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called the attack a “senseless act of violence” and vowed state support for the community.

ALSO READ| What did Matthew Dowd say about Charlie Kirk? MSNBC host fired over comments. Is Katy Tur next?

FBI Director Kash Patel also confirmed, “FBI is on scene and in full support of local authorities to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The school, which enrolls more than 900 students, will also support investigators as they interview witnesses.