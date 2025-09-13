Walmart bans Pennsylvania man's emotional support alligator from entering store: ‘It is unacceptable to…’

A Pennsylvania man who has spent years taking his emotional support alligator to restaurants and public spaces has been told by Walmart that the reptile is no longer welcome. Wesley Silva, 60, often takes his five-foot-long, 32-pound pet alligator Jinseioshi on outings, reported the New York Post. Western Pennsylvania pastor's emotional support alligator was denied entry in Walmart (Representative Image).(Pixabay)

The pair made headlines after photos showed the reptile dressed in clothes and riding in a shopping cart during a visit to a Walmart in West Brownsville earlier this month. Silva was shocked by the ban since his companion always received positive reactions in public. He was quoted as saying, “We have been to Denny’s, where she is a star. She gets VIP treatment.”

Walmart’s response

Walmart issued a statement after the images surfaced. According to an NBC news report, a Walmart spokesperson said that their highest priority was the safety of their customers and associates. “We welcome service animals in our stores, but it is unacceptable to expose members of the public to potential danger. Accordingly, alligators are not permitted on our premises,” the spokesperson told the outlet.

The company only permits service animals recognized under the Americans with Disabilities Act, like dogs and miniature horses. Silva admitted he was disappointed but said he would “go with the flow.”

How Jinseioshi entered Silva’s life

Silva adopted Jinseioshi four years ago after a neighbor who received her as a gift could not care for her. Concerned about safety, Silva said he researched alligator care before agreeing to take her in. Since then, the reptile has become a fixture in his unusual menagerie, which includes snakes, a Komodo dragon, an ocellated skink, a leopard gecko, another alligator, and a family dog.

Silva, who is a father of five and a pastor at two local churches, says reptiles bring him peace. He was quoted in the NBC News report saying, “In the Bible, God talks about us having dominion over animals. I developed an affinity for reptiles. I find them very soothing.”

Not the first public incident

While Walmart may have drawn the line, Silva insisted most encounters with the public have been supportive. He told the outlet that normally, people say that having an emotional support alligator is “pretty cool” or “awesome.”

While Pennsylvania does not prohibit private alligator ownership, the owners cannot release the reptiles into the wild. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission confirmed no permits are required, per NYP. It added that in 2023, a Philadelphia Phillies fan had made headlines after being denied entry into Citizens Bank Park with an emotional support alligator.

