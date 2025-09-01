Video shows dramatic rescue of boy walking on elevated monorail track at Pennsylvania amusement park

A shocking incident at Hersheypark in Pennsylvania, US, has stunned social media after a video showed a young boy walking alone on the track of an elevated amusement ride before being rescued by a bystander. The heart-stopping footage, which quickly went viral, captured the child navigating the narrow structure without any visible safety harness, leaving onlookers horrified and raising serious safety concerns. The incident took place on the track of the Capital BlueCross Monorai.(X/@EgyptsPharaoh)

The incident took place on the track of the Capital BlueCross Monorail, a ride that offers guests an audio tour of the amusement park from above. According to a report by NBC News, the track stands at least 20 feet off the ground.

Hershey Entertainment & Resorts revealed that the boy became separated from his parents before entering a secured area for the Monorail. Fortunately, the ride was not in operation at the time. “While our team was actively searching, the child entered a secured area for the Monorail,” a spokesperson said in a statement per NBC News, adding that the ride “was closed and safeguarded by a chained closure at the entrance and a barricaded turnstile at the platform.”

A bystander rescues the boy

The viral video, filmed by a park attendee, shows the boy walking back and forth along the elevated track as onlookers shout instructions and plead for him to get down. At one point, a bystander climbs onto a nearby building and then onto the track itself. He carefully approaches the child, lifts him into his arms, and lowers him to safety with the help of another guest.

Thankfully, the child was unharmed and was reunited with his family about 20 minutes after he was reported missing, the company confirmed.

“We are grateful for the vigilance of our guests and the swift response of our team, and we remain committed to maintaining the highest levels of guest safety throughout Hersheypark,” Hershey Entertainment & Resorts said in a statement.