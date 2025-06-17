6-foot alligator spotted strolling outside Virginia motel, stuns police. Video

In a surprising incident that left both police and tourists stunned, a 6-foot alligator was spotted leisurely walking outside a motel room in Fairfax County, Virginia. The unusual sighting prompted an immediate response from local law enforcement, who confirmed the presence of the reptile near the building entrance. A 6-foot alligator startled police and guests as it strolled outside a Virginia motel.(X/@FairfaxCountyPD)

In a video shared by the Fairfax County Police Department, one officer is heard exclaiming in disbelief, "Damn! That is an alligator! There is actually an alligator outside the hotel." Another officer estimated the size of the creature, remarking that if he lay beside it, the alligator would be nearly 6 feet long.

Public caught off guard

The incident quickly attracted the attention of motel guests and locals. At one point in the video, an officer warned someone nearby to bring their dog inside for safety. The person, seemingly more curious than cautious, responded, "I know, I want to see it."

Check out the clip here:

While no one was harmed, the appearance of such a large reptile in a suburban area raised concern among residents.

Escape during road trip

According to a report by The New York Times, the alligator had escaped from its owner during a stop at a rest area. The owner, who was transporting the animal from New York to a zoo in North Carolina, lost control of the pet briefly before it turned up at the Virginia motel.

The police later reunited the alligator with its owner. However, Virginia law mandates that exotic animals such as alligators cannot remain within county limits once located.

Legal implications of exotic pets

As per the outlet, under Virginia state law, it is considered a misdemeanour to allow an exotic reptile to escape or to knowingly permit it to roam freely. Furthermore, Fairfax County prohibits the ownership of exotic animals, except under specific circumstances—such as licensed exhibitions or special events, including elephant rides.