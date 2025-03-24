Menu Explore
Who was Mia Love? Former Utah congresswoman dies from cancer at 49

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 24, 2025 08:04 AM IST

Former Utah congresswoman Mia Love has died after a battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. Love was the first Black woman elected to Congress as a Republican.

She was 49 years old.

Mia Love passed away at 49. (X/ Mia Love)
Mia Love passed away at 49. (X/ Mia Love)

Her family announced that she passed away "peacefully in her home surrounded by family."

“With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today. She was in her home surrounded by family. In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision always did, soared heavenward. We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers and condolences. We are taking some time as a family and will provide information about funeral services and a public celebration of her life in the days to come,” the family said in a statement.

Love was the first Black woman elected to Congress as a Republican and represented Utah's 4th District from 2015 to 2019, CNN reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

