Who was Miles Middleton? Test pilot identified as first victim of Edwards AFB B-52 crash; GoFundMe launched for family

Lt. Col. Miles Middleton, a decorated test pilot, has been identified as the first victim of Monday's deadly B-52 Stratofortress crash at Edwards Air Force Base in California. He is survived by his wife, Pam, and their two children. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the family in the wake of the tragedy.

Who was Miles Middleton?

Smoke rises from a blackened part of Edwards Air Force Base after the crash of a U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber aircraft in Edwards, California, US, in a still image from news helicopter video. (ABC Affiliate KABC via REUTERS)

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According to the New York Post, Middleton spent years in key leadership roles within the Air Force's flight-testing program. From 2016 to 2018, he led the 419th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, a unit involved in evaluating and advancing bomber capabilities for the US military.

During his tenure, Middleton worked closely with teams responsible for testing and assessing strategic aircraft. Images shared by Edwards Air Force Base show him taking command of the squadron during a 2016 ceremony presided over by senior Air Force officials.

GoFundMe launched

A GoFundMe page organized by a family friend describes the devastating impact of Middleton's death on his loved ones.

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{{^usCountry}} "Pam Middleton and her two children are facing an unimaginable loss after Pam’s husband, Miles, was tragically killed in the crash of the B-52 at Edwards Airforce base. As a family friend, I’ve witnessed firsthand the strength and resilience Pam has shown, but the road ahead is filled with uncertainty and challenges," the fundraiser states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Pam Middleton and her two children are facing an unimaginable loss after Pam’s husband, Miles, was tragically killed in the crash of the B-52 at Edwards Airforce base. As a family friend, I’ve witnessed firsthand the strength and resilience Pam has shown, but the road ahead is filled with uncertainty and challenges," the fundraiser states. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The campaign notes that Pam now faces the responsibility of supporting the family on her own. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The campaign notes that Pam now faces the responsibility of supporting the family on her own. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The page adds, "With Miles gone, Pam is now responsible for supporting her family on her own. The funds raised will help cover immediate expenses and bills, providing some relief as they adjust to this new reality. In addition to daily living costs, as a community we hope to raise funds for the children’s college, so they can look forward to a brighter future despite the heartbreak they are experiencing. Your support will help ease the financial burden and give Pam and her kids a sense of hope and security." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The page adds, "With Miles gone, Pam is now responsible for supporting her family on her own. The funds raised will help cover immediate expenses and bills, providing some relief as they adjust to this new reality. In addition to daily living costs, as a community we hope to raise funds for the children’s college, so they can look forward to a brighter future despite the heartbreak they are experiencing. Your support will help ease the financial burden and give Pam and her kids a sense of hope and security." {{/usCountry}}

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It concludes, "Please help Pam and her children as they navigate this difficult time. Any support is deeply appreciated, and your kindness will make a lasting impact on their lives. Together, we can show Pam and her family that they are not alone, and that their community stands beside them."

About the crash

A B-52 bomber crashed shortly after takeoff during a routine test mission at Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California's Mojave Desert on Monday, killing all eight people aboard.

Images from the scene showed black smoke rising from a large area of scorched desert near the runway as emergency crews responded.

After reviewing footage of the crash, officials concluded that none of the occupants could have survived, according to Col. James Hayes, deputy commander of the 412th Test Wing.

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“We lost eight great Americans,” Hayes said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Hayes said it could take up to six months to determine what happened but noted that the aircraft was supporting the military's "radar modernization program" at the time of the accident.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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