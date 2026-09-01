Who was Pamela Cisneros? Times Square stabbing suspect identified: ‘She had a history of mental health issues’

Police in New York City shot and killed a woman on Monday after she stabbed two people in Times Square, said city officials during a press conference.

Following a stabbing spree in Times Square, police fatally shot Pamela Cisneros, who attacked two victims. The male victim survived, while the female victim died.

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Jessica Tisch, the police commissioner of New York City, called the stabbings "random and unprovoked" actions committed by a woman with a history of mental health issues.

Who was Pamela Cisneros?

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{{^usCountry}} The suspect, named as 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros from Queens, brandished two knives while approaching a 68-year-old man in Times Square, stabbing him in the abdomen, according to Tisch. Shortly thereafter, she also stabbed a woman in the stomach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suspect, named as 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros from Queens, brandished two knives while approaching a 68-year-old man in Times Square, stabbing him in the abdomen, according to Tisch. Shortly thereafter, she also stabbed a woman in the stomach. {{/usCountry}}

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Shortly thereafter, law enforcement engaged with Cisneros in an attempt to halt her actions. According to authorities, they conversed with her for about four minutes, yet were unsuccessful in persuading her to relinquish her knives.

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Tisch, who examined the body camera recordings of the event, said that Cisneros stated to the officers: “I’m not dropping anything, I would rather kill both of you.”

Several officers attempted to incapacitate Cisneros using stun guns. However, she persisted in advancing towards them while wielding the knives. Subsequently, two officers discharged their service firearms at Cisneros. This incident was recorded on body cameras, as noted by Tisch.

Several videos shared on social media showed Cisneros, dressed in a pink shirt, jeans, and carrying a crossbody purse, as she waved weapons in front of law enforcement and a large gathering of spectators. She was shot after she started limping toward the officers while holding the knives.

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Times Square stabbing: Status of victims

All three people – Cisneros and the two victims of the stabbing – were transported to Bellevue Hospital, where both Cisneros and the female victim were declared deceased. The male victim is currently alive and in stable condition.

According to the police, Cisneros had a documented history of mental illness, which included two previous incidents occurring in 2018 and 2019. She, however, had no history of arrest with the department.

Both Tisch and Zohran Mamdani, the Mayor of New York City, supported the officers' use of lethal force, although an investigation will take place since it is customary for officer-involved shootings in New York.

“Our thoughts, not only for those of us who are here right now, but of the entire city, are with the families of both of these victims. We know those families’ lives have been shattered by what took place today, and we will continue to hold them close as the hours and days and weeks continue from this moment,” Mamdani said.

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“I want to thank the NYPD officers who stepped in and prevented a horrific attack from becoming even worse. This is what the men and women of this department do every single day to keep this city safe,” the mayor continued.

Times Square stabbing motive remains unclear

Authorities do not consider the incident to be related to terrorism, and the motive remains unclear.

“This was an extraordinarily dangerous situation unfolding in the heart of Times Square, the Crossroads of the World, at any given moment, there are thousands of New Yorkers, commuters, tourists, families, workers, moving through these streets,” Tisch told reporters.