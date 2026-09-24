Who was Thomas Gigler? Passenger who jumped off Carnival Panorama presumed dead as US Coast Guard ends search

The U.S. Coast Guard has called off its search for Thomas Gigler, a 56-year-old passenger who was reported overboard from the Carnival Panorama while the cruise ship was sailing off the coast of Mexico.

Thomas Gigler remained missing after more than 41 hours of search efforts. (Representative Image) (Pexels)

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Gigler remained missing after more than 41 hours of search efforts involving Coast Guard aircraft, a Mexican naval vessel and six other vessels. Crews searched an area spanning more than 1,707 square miles but found no trace of him, according to the Department of Homeland Security press release.

“Decisions to suspend search operations are never easy and are made with careful consideration of all available information. Our hearts are with those impacted by his loss,” said Jessica Davila, chief of incident management for the Coast Guard’s Southwest District.

Gigler’s final cruise day

Gigler, who was from Redlands, was traveling aboard the Carnival Panorama with his wife, Michelle, 48. The couple was on the final day of a seven-night Mexican Riviera cruise and had been celebrating their upcoming 15th wedding anniversary, which was set for Wednesday, Sept. 23.

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{{^usCountry}} The cruise began in Long Beach on Sept. 13 and included stops in Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta before the ship began its return journey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cruise began in Long Beach on Sept. 13 and included stops in Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta before the ship began its return journey. {{/usCountry}}

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Gigler was last seen Friday evening. He was reported missing around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Coast Guard.

Camera footage reviewed after disappearance

Authorities later reviewed camera footage that captured Gigler going overboard from the ship.

According to the Coast Guard’s latest account, the ship was about 57 miles from the Mexican coast when the report was made. The details provide a clearer timeline of the incident and the extensive response that followed.

Coast Guard coordinates extensive search

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The Rescue Coordination Center Alameda took charge of the search after receiving the missing-person report from Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Multiple Coast Guard fixed-wing aircraft were deployed to search from the air. Officials also worked with Mexico’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Center and used the Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue system, or AMVER, to locate nearby vessels capable of helping with the operation.

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A Mexican naval vessel and six Good Samaritan vessels joined the surface search, while Coast Guard aircraft covered the area from above.

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Despite the coordinated response and more than 1,707 square miles of ocean being searched, authorities said there were no sightings of Gigler before the operation was suspended.