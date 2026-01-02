Search
Fri, Jan 02, 2026
Who was Victoria Kafka Jones? Daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and Kimberlea Cloughley found dead in SF hotel

ByShirin Gupta
Updated on: Jan 02, 2026 07:56 am IST

Victoria Kafka Jones, the daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead in a San Francisco hotel room on New Year's Day.

In the wee hours of the morning on New Year's Day, Tommy Lee Jones' 34-year-old daughter, Victoria Kafka Jones, was discovered dead in a posh hotel room in San Francisco.

Victoria Kafka Jones, the daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead in a San Francisco hotel room on New Year's Day. (Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock)
The San Francisco Fire Department responded to a call for medical aid at 2:52 am on Thursday, they told the Daily Mail.

After an initial medical assessment by the emergency personnel, she was pronounced dead. The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) and the San Francisco Medical Examiner were also present at the scene.

The cause of death is not yet known. A source told the Daily Mail, “A white female around her mid-30s was found unresponsiveand the other hotel staff was alerted. CPR was done, but she was pronounced deceased by the emergency/ambulance crew that responded to the scene.”

Jones was married to Kimberlea Cloughley, his second wife, from 1981 until 1996. Together, they had a son, Austin, 42, and Victoria.

