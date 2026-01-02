Tommy Lee Jones' daughter's cause of death revealed? First details on Victoria, 34, found dead at Fairmont San Francisco

Victoria Jones, the daughter of Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead at a hotel in San Francisco on New Year’s Day. She was 34. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning, per local time. Victoria was found unresponsive inside the hotel, and the case was subsequently handed over to the San Francisco Police Department.(X)

According to reports from the New York Post and Page Six, emergency responders were called to the Fairmont San Francisco hotel at approximately 2:52 am local time, following reports of a medical emergency. Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced Victoria dead shortly after.

According to Page Six, CAD records show that bystanders were given CPR instructions before paramedics arrived.

Victoria was found unresponsive inside the hotel, and the case was subsequently handed over to the San Francisco Police Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation.

Also Read: Tommy Lee Jones' family: Everything to know about his wife, ex-wives, and children

Where and when Victoria Jones was found

Victoria Jones was discovered at the Fairmont San Francisco, a historic hotel located atop Nob Hill. Authorities have not released details about how long she had been at the hotel or whether anyone else was present at the time of her death.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing.

Has the cause of death been revealed?

At this time, Victoria Jones’ cause of death has not been determined.

TMZ reported that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an investigation to establish the cause and manner of death. Authorities have not indicated whether foul play is suspected.

Who was Victoria Jones?

Born in 1991, Victoria was the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and his former wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, to whom the actor was married from 1981 to 1996. The former couple also share a son, Austin Jones, 43.

Victoria briefly followed in her father’s footsteps as a child actor. She appeared alongside Tommy Lee Jones in Men in Black II and later had a guest role on the teen drama One Tree Hill. In 2005, she also acted in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, a film directed by her father.

Read More: What was Sally Kirkland's cause of death? Oscar-nominated actor dies at 84

In a 2006 interview with The New Yorker, Tommy Lee Jones spoke proudly of his daughter’s abilities, describing her as “a good actress” who spoke fluent Spanish.

In recent years, Victoria largely stepped away from acting but was occasionally seen supporting her father at public events and red carpet appearances.