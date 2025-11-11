What was Sally Kirkland's cause of death? Oscar-nominated actor dies at 84

Hollywood star Sally Kirkland, who entered hospice care in Palm Springs following multiple significant falls and two life-threatening infections, died at 84. She was nominated for Best Actress at the 1988 Oscars for her lead role in the indie film Anna. Sally Kirkland, the 84-year-old Hollywood star, died after being placed in hospice care following significant health issues. (X@joafrcaetano)

Michael Greene, her representative, informed TMZ that she died at 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday, and “will be deeply missed.” The announcement follows her hospitalization and hospice placement over the weekend.

Sally Kirkland dies: What was her cause of death?

Kirkland had been fighting dementia for the past year and she recently experienced a serious fall in the shower that left her with broken ribs and a foot injury, as per a GoFundMe page created by her friends and former students to help with Kirkland's care.

According to the page, she had been dealing with “life-threatening infections” and was “resting comfortably” after entering hospice care.

Also Read: Are schools, banks, post offices, UPS closed on Veterans Day? Here’s what’s open and what’s closed on November 11

Who was Sally Kirkland? A look at her career

Originally from New York City, Kirkland started her acting career in the 1960s and eventually rose to prominence as one of Hollywood's most enduring actors.

Her breakthrough performance was in the 1987 film Anna, for which she won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress, but Cher's Moonstruck performance won it.

She was seen in several movies in her six-decade career, including JFK, The Sting, Private Benjamin, and Bruce Almighty.

Kirkland’s IMDb page showcases five unpublished projects, including Sallywood, a semi-autobiographical film set for digital distribution this Friday.

Meanwhile, several tributes poured in for Kirkland, with one person writing on X: “Devastated to hear of Sally Kirkland's passing. She was an indelible character actor and red carpet icon who was never anything short of memorable. Her awards season campaign for ANNA, a powerhouse performance all should see, will always be the greatest.”