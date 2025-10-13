One of the victims of the helicopter crash near a California beach on Saturday, October 11, has been identified as Oliver Holland. The young boy was identified by his family, who launched a GoFundMe for his recovery. He has not been identified by officials yet. Who is Oliver Holland? GoFundMe for Huntington Beach crash victim raises more than $48K in less than a day (GoFundMe)

A 1980 Bell 222 helicopter (tail number N222EX), owned by aviation influencer Eric Nixon, crashed in the Southern California city of Huntington Beach in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon. A video, obtained by KTLA-TV, shows Holland trapped under the wreck after the crash, with bystanders rushing to help him.

Who is Oliver Holland?

Holland’s sister, Madeline, has set up a GoFundMe for the child’s recovery, where she described him as “the smartest, funniest boy I have ever known.” At the time of writing this article, $48,989 had been raised of the $60K target.

“Oliver was enjoying a day at the beach when suddenly a helicopter malfunctioned and came crashing down on him. He is currently in the hospital receiving surgery; he has a collapsed lung and brain bleed. We are praying for a safe recovery and we can’t really say anything else. We don’t know what is going to happen,” his sister wrote.

She added, “Oliver was the smartest, funniest boy I have ever known. I pray for my brother and a safe recovery. We want to spread awareness of this, and anything can help. We aren’t sure exactly what happened or who owned the helicopter, but it may be the event Carandcopter (I am not accusing or blaming them) which the helicopter was participating in. Please pray for Oliver.”

Madeline also clarified that the family is not looking for "some type of payout or free money,” but that the donations will be used for Holland’s medical expenses.

In an update on Holland's condition, Madeline wrote that he seems to be “getting better.” “Doctors cannot say much due to it still being in the early stages but we are hopeful. Thank you to everyone who has donated and we really appreciate it. We did not expect this much support and we are truly thankful to each person,” she added.