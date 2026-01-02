Tommy Lee Jones' family: Everything to know about his wife, ex-wives, and children

Victoria Kafka Jones, the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and his Kimberlea Cloughley, was found dead in an upscale San Francisco hotel room on New Year’s Day. According to TMZ, her body was discovered just before 3 a.m. at the Fairmont San Francisco, and the police were notified. Her cause of death has not yet been determined. Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria, has passed away at 34.(X)

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department told the Daily Mail, "On 1/1/26 at approximately 3:14 a.m., San Francisco Police officers responded to a hotel located on the 900 block of Mason street regarding a report of a deceased person."

The statement continued: "At the scene, officers met with medics, who declared the adult female deceased. The Medical Examiner arrived on scene and conducted an investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD."

A source told the Daily Mail that a "white female around her mid-30s was found unresponsive and the hotel staff was alerted. CPR was done, but she was pronounced deceased by the emergency/ambulance crew that responded to the scene."

Tommy Lee Jones family

Tommy Lee Jones has been married three times. His first marriage was to Kate Lardner from 1971 to 1978. They had no children together.

Jones' second marriage was to Kimberlea Cloughley from 1981 to 1996, during which he had two children.

His son, Austin Leonard Jones, was born on November 9, 1982. Austin has worked as an actor, composer, and musician, including contributions to films like The Homesman alongside his father.

His daughter, Victoria Kafka Jones, was born on September 3, 1991. She pursued acting with roles in films such as Men in Black II and her father's directed project The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, and she also shared an interest in polo.

Tommy Lee Jones has been married to his current wife, Dawn Laurel-Jones, since March 19, 2001. Dawn is a former photographer and camera operator with credits on films like Men in Black II and RoboCop 2. They met on the set of The Good Old Boys in 1995. The couple has no children together.