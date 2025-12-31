Jack Schlossberg's sweet 6-word tribute for sister Tatiana surfaces after her death; ‘Life is short…’

Jack Schlossberg and his family were hit by heartbreaking news on Tuesday. The New York congressional candidate's sister, Tatiana, passed away after a battle with cancer. The American environmental journalist and the granddaughter of the late president John F Kennedy was 35. Tatiana Schlossberg died after a long cancer battle(AFP)

In a statement posted on the JFK Library Foundation's Instagram account, the family wrote: “Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts.”

Tatiana was the daughter of designer Edwin Schlossberg and diplomat Caroline Kennedy. She is survived by her husband, George Moran, a physician, and their two children.

Jack Schlossberg's tribute to his sister

Now, Jack Schlossberg's old tribute to Tatiana has resurfaced. Last November, on the anniversary of her grandfather, she revealed her cancer diagnosis in an essay titled “A Battle with My Blood” published in the New Yorker.

“My parents and my brother and sister, too, have been raising my children and sitting in my various hospital rooms almost every day for the last year and a half,” she wrote.

“They have held my hand unflinchingly while I have suffered, trying not to show their pain and sadness in order to protect me from it. This has been a great gift, even though I feel their pain every day. For my whole life, I have tried to be good, to be a good student and a good sister and a good daughter, and to protect my mother and never make her upset or angry. Now I have added a new tragedy to her life, to our family’s life, and there’s nothing I can do to stop it.”

Schlossberg also wrote about her opposition to her cousin and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr's policies.

“I worried about funding for leukemia and bone-marrow research at Memorial Sloan Kettering. I worried about the trials that were my only shot at remission. Early in my illness, when I had the postpartum hemorrhage, I was given a dose of misoprostol to help stop the bleeding. This drug is part of medication abortion, which, at Bobby’s urging, is currently 'under review' by the Food and Drug Administration.”

"I watched from my hospital bed as Bobby, in the face of logic and common sense, was confirmed for the position, despite never having worked in medicine, public health, or the government," she wrote.

The essay was published only days after Jack Schlossberg announced his New York campaign. At the time, he shared a link to the article on his Instagram account, followed by a post captioned: “Life is short — let it rip.”