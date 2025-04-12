Why are Modere customers disappointed, and what was the brand known for?

Modere, a direct-to-consumer health and wellness brand, has announced it is shutting down after 23 years of operations, thanking its customers for their long-standing support. The Modere logo displayed on its official Facebook account.

“After 23 wonderful years of serving our cherished community, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors,” the company said in a statement on its website.

“We’re incredibly grateful for your support, trust, and loyalty over the years. Whether you’ve been with us from the beginning or just discovered us recently, thank you for being a part of our story,” it added.

About the brand

According to the company's profile on its website, “Modere is an omnichannel, consumer products company that develops and markets clean health and wellness products through ecommerce and direct-to-consumer channels.”

“Holistic ‘live clean’ philosophy drives every aspect of the brand, extending beyond its ingredient paradigm to encompass business operations, company culture, community activism, and environmental advocacy. Modere serves a community of over 1 million loyal customers around the world and maintains a presence in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, and India. The company proudly manufactures its products in the USA in its NSF GMP certified facility,” the profile reads.

Why are customers disappointed?

As reported by various online platforms, many customers have expressed their disappointment with Modere's closure after over two decades of operation.

Many people even took to websites like ComplaintsBoard and PissedConsumer to voice their frustrations. One review on ComplaintsBoard read, “I need my money back. How long do I need to wait?” while another on PissedConsumer described the company's customer service as “terrible,” citing delays in order fulfillment and refund processes.

​While there is no official statement from Modere regarding the reasons for its closure, many users on X (formerly Twitter) expressed disbelief and others shared their experiences with company's products.

“So sad to hear Modere is closing. I've been using their products for years. What happened?” one user wrote, while another user mentioned, “I can't believe Modere is shutting down. Their products were a game-changer for me.”