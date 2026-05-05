Why Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni reached settlement? Stars give key update on It Ends With Us lawsuit

The legal dispute between "It Ends With Us" co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is officially over. The two sides reached a settlement deal, announced by their lawyers on Monday, ending a yearslong battle that had been heading to trial in May. The terms of the settlement were not made public, according to NBC News.

Lively and Baldoni settle It Ends With Us lawsuit, ending long legal fight.(AP)

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Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment during the production of the 2024 film which he directed. She alleged that Baldoni made inappropriate comments about her appearance, kissed her without her consent, discussed his pornography addiction and inserted improvised sexual content into scenes without her agreement.

(This is developing story)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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