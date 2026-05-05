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Why Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni reached settlement? Stars give key update on It Ends With Us lawsuit
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have settled their high-profile legal dispute, ending a yearslong battle over allegations of sexual harassment.
Published on: May 05, 2026 03:11 am IST
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The legal dispute between "It Ends With Us" co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is officially over. The two sides reached a settlement deal, announced by their lawyers on Monday, ending a yearslong battle that had been heading to trial in May. The terms of the settlement were not made public, according to NBC News.
Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment during the production of the 2024 film which he directed. She alleged that Baldoni made inappropriate comments about her appearance, kissed her without her consent, discussed his pornography addiction and inserted improvised sexual content into scenes without her agreement.
(This is developing story)
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