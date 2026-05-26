Why did Donald Trump post a ‘NO RINOS’ AI image? What the bizarre post means

US President Donald Trump has shared an AI-generated image on Truth Social that appeared to threaten “RINOs”, a term often used within Republican politics to describe members viewed as insufficiently loyal to the conservative movement.

The controversy adds to a growing list of AI-generated images Trump has recently shared online.(Truth Social/ @realDonaldTrump)

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The image showed Trump kneeling beside a rhinoceros while holding a shotgun. Text on the image read: “NO RINOS! REPOST TO MAKE THE POINT CLEAR.”

The post triggered backlash online, with critics accusing Trump of using violent political messaging through AI-generated imagery.

What does ‘RINO’ mean?

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{{^usCountry}} “RINO” stands for “Republican In Name Only.” The phrase is commonly used by hardline conservatives to criticize Republicans considered too moderate or unwilling to fully support Trump’s agenda. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “RINO” stands for “Republican In Name Only.” The phrase is commonly used by hardline conservatives to criticize Republicans considered too moderate or unwilling to fully support Trump’s agenda. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Trump has repeatedly used the label against members of his own party in recent months. According to The Mirror US, figures he has described as “RINOs” include Thomas Massie, Thom Tillis and prosecutor David Pascoe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump has repeatedly used the label against members of his own party in recent months. According to The Mirror US, figures he has described as “RINOs” include Thomas Massie, Thom Tillis and prosecutor David Pascoe. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Trump throws Stephen Colbert in dumpster in AI video as Late Show comes to an end {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Trump throws Stephen Colbert in dumpster in AI video as Late Show comes to an end {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Because the AI image featured Trump holding a firearm next to a rhinoceros alongside the words “NO RINOS,” many online interpreted the post as a symbolic threat aimed at political opponents within the Republican Party. Social media users call post ‘unhinged’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Because the AI image featured Trump holding a firearm next to a rhinoceros alongside the words “NO RINOS,” many online interpreted the post as a symbolic threat aimed at political opponents within the Republican Party. Social media users call post ‘unhinged’ {{/usCountry}}

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The image prompted immediate reactions across X, where critics condemned the post as inflammatory and inappropriate.

One user reportedly described Trump as “absolutely unhinged,” while another called the post “violent hate speech.”

The controversy adds to a growing list of AI-generated images Trump has recently shared online.

Trump's AI spree

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In another post Tuesday morning, Trump uploaded an edited image of former President Joe Biden appearing asleep at the Oval Office desk while Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton stood behind him.

Earlier in 2026, Trump sparked backlash after reposting AI-created visuals depicting himself in papal-style attire shortly after renewed public debate surrounding the Vatican and the future of the Catholic Church.

Also Read: JD Vance schooled by bishops amid Trump Jesus hug photo saga; ‘preaching the Gospel’

Then in April, Trump shared an AI-generated image that appeared to portray him as a Jesus-like figure healing a sick man. Trump later deleted the post and reportedly said the image had actually been intended to depict him as a doctor rather than a religious figure.

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The Mirror US reported that Pope Leo XIV recently warned against unchecked AI development in his first encyclical, “Magnifica Humanitas.” The Pope reportedly criticized the growing use of AI in warfare and argued that irreversible life-and-death decisions should never be handed to artificial intelligence systems.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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