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Why did Donald Trump post a ‘NO RINOS’ AI image? What the bizarre post means

Trump shared an AI-generated image on Truth Social threatening 'RINOs' by depicting himself with a shotgun next to a rhinoceros.

Published on: May 26, 2026 08:38 pm IST
By Prakriti Deb
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US President Donald Trump has shared an AI-generated image on Truth Social that appeared to threaten “RINOs”, a term often used within Republican politics to describe members viewed as insufficiently loyal to the conservative movement.

The controversy adds to a growing list of AI-generated images Trump has recently shared online.(Truth Social/ @realDonaldTrump)

The image showed Trump kneeling beside a rhinoceros while holding a shotgun. Text on the image read: “NO RINOS! REPOST TO MAKE THE POINT CLEAR.”

The post triggered backlash online, with critics accusing Trump of using violent political messaging through AI-generated imagery.

What does ‘RINO’ mean?

The image prompted immediate reactions across X, where critics condemned the post as inflammatory and inappropriate.

One user reportedly described Trump as “absolutely unhinged,” while another called the post “violent hate speech.”

The controversy adds to a growing list of AI-generated images Trump has recently shared online.

Trump's AI spree

In another post Tuesday morning, Trump uploaded an edited image of former President Joe Biden appearing asleep at the Oval Office desk while Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton stood behind him.

Earlier in 2026, Trump sparked backlash after reposting AI-created visuals depicting himself in papal-style attire shortly after renewed public debate surrounding the Vatican and the future of the Catholic Church.

Also Read: JD Vance schooled by bishops amid Trump Jesus hug photo saga; ‘preaching the Gospel’

Then in April, Trump shared an AI-generated image that appeared to portray him as a Jesus-like figure healing a sick man. Trump later deleted the post and reportedly said the image had actually been intended to depict him as a doctor rather than a religious figure.

The Mirror US reported that Pope Leo XIV recently warned against unchecked AI development in his first encyclical, “Magnifica Humanitas.” The Pope reportedly criticized the growing use of AI in warfare and argued that irreversible life-and-death decisions should never be handed to artificial intelligence systems.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Why did Donald Trump post a ‘NO RINOS’ AI image? What the bizarre post means
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