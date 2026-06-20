Why did Karoline Leavitt reportedly find Donald Trump with superglue? Bizarre claims surface

A forthcoming book about Donald Trump's presidency has made a series of unusual claims about his personal involvement in redecorating the White House, including an incident in which press secretary Karoline Leavitt allegedly found him holding a tube of superglue in the Oval Office.

The book also includes claims about other aspects of Trump's private habits inside the White House.(Reuters)

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The allegation appears in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, an upcoming book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

According to the authors, Leavitt, who is currently on maternity leave, walked into the Oval Office one morning and found Trump making decorative changes himself instead of leaving the task to White House staff.

The White House had not publicly responded to the specific claims from the book at the time of publication.

What does the book claim?

According to Haberman and Swan, Trump was holding a tube of superglue while attempting to attach gold-colored decorative pieces to the marble fireplace mantel inside the Oval Office.

Also Read: What Donald Trump said about Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos' texts; new book makes explosive claims

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{{^usCountry}} "But one morning, Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, entered the Oval Office to find Mr. Trump personally making changes in décor," the authors wrote. “The president had a tube of super glue in his hand... and was trying to adorn the marble fireplace mantel with new golden decorations.” Other unusual allegations in the book {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "But one morning, Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, entered the Oval Office to find Mr. Trump personally making changes in décor," the authors wrote. “The president had a tube of super glue in his hand... and was trying to adorn the marble fireplace mantel with new golden decorations.” Other unusual allegations in the book {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The book also includes claims about other aspects of Trump's private habits inside the White House. According to the authors, he ordered carpeting to be installed in his White House bathroom instead of using a conventional bath mat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The book also includes claims about other aspects of Trump's private habits inside the White House. According to the authors, he ordered carpeting to be installed in his White House bathroom instead of using a conventional bath mat. {{/usCountry}}

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Haberman and Swan wrote that the section of carpet closest to the shower would often become soaked, leaving staff concerned about possible mold developing underneath.

The authors claimed White House employees reportedly kept multiple pieces of carpeting that could be swapped out and dried when necessary.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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