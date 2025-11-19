Why did Texas court block state's new congressional map? ‘Racial gerrymandering’ charge explained

A federal court has blocked Texas from using its newly redrawn congressional map in the 2026 midterm elections, finding “substantial evidence” that the map was racially motivated and violates both the U.S. Constitution and the Voting Rights Act. Texas Congressional map(Carla Astudillo)

According to the Texas Tribune, the 2-1 decision by a three-judge panel at a federal court El Paso forces the state to revert to 2021 district boundaries.

Governor Greg Abbott expressed his disappointment and has vowed to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Allegations of racial gerrymandering

Civil-rights groups had filed lawsuits accusing Texas Republicans of diluting the voting power of Black and Hispanic communities via the redrawn map.

A partner at Elias Law Group, representing minority voters, called it "a rebuke of Texas’s brazen attempt to dilute the political power of Latino and Black voters."

The court's majority opinion said that, while politics played a role, the evidence also showed that race was explicitly used in crafting the districts, not just as a partisan tool.

Jeffrey V. Brown, a Trump-appointed judge, wrote that statements by Texas officials revealed they intentionally manipulated district lines to reduce influence in the majority-minority areas.

The case highlights “coalition districts” where no single minority group is the majority; however, combined minority populations can sway outcomes.

Republicans are not happy

Texas Republican leaders argue they redrew the map solely for partisan reasons and not to help the race. They argue partisan map-making is legal, as affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court in a 2019 ruling.

Governor Greg Abbot said in a statement on Tuesday, “Any claim that these maps are discriminatory is absurd and unsupported by the testimony offered during ten days of hearings. This ruling is clearly erroneous and undermines the authority the U.S. Constitution assigns to the Texas Legislature by imposing a different map by judicial edict. The State of Texas will swiftly appeal to the United States Supreme Court.”

Attorney General Ken Paxton said the state will challenge the decision, confident of a favorable outcome before the nation's highest court.

Republicans in Texas had pushed mid-decade redistricting at the urging of former President Donald Trump, aiming to flip up to five Democratic-held U.S. House seats.

For now, the court’s decision forces Texas to stick to the 2021 maps, at least while the case continues.