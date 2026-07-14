Why did Trump reopen California's Santa Barbara oil pipeline after 11 years? Explained

A crude oil pipeline near Santa Barbara, California, has been restarted after staying closed for 11 years. The pipeline had been shut down since 2015 after a major oil spill caused by a pipeline rupture. The Trump administration ordered the pipeline to reopen in March 2026 during concerns over oil supplies after the war involving Iran.

Trump reopened the Santa Barbara oil pipeline after 11 years using emergency powers. (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

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The pipeline is owned by Sable Offshore, a Texas-based energy company. The move is part of President Donald Trump's plan to increase U.S. oil production under his "drill, baby, drill" energy policy. The decision has triggered strong protests from local residents, environmental groups, and California officials, according to The New York Times. Several lawsuits have also been filed against Sable and the Trump administration over the restart.

Why was Santa Barbara pipeline closed in 2015?

The pipeline burst in 2015 because of severe corrosion and poor monitoring, according to a federal investigation. The spill released tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean. The spill caused major damage to marine life and wildlife. After the spill, the pipeline stopped operating and remained inactive for 11 years.

Why did Trump reopen Santa Barbara pipeline now?

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{{^usCountry}} Trump wants to dial down on oil imports and make the United States more self- sufficient by shoring up oil production domestically, as per White House. He mainly relied on the Defence Production Act, saying that oil was needed for national security. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump wants to dial down on oil imports and make the United States more self- sufficient by shoring up oil production domestically, as per White House. He mainly relied on the Defence Production Act, saying that oil was needed for national security. {{/usCountry}}

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The Defense Production Act is a law from the 1950s that allows the U.S. government to act quickly during national emergencies. Using this law allowed Sable to restart the pipeline despite opposition from California officials, according to The New York Times.

What is special about this area?

Known for its picturesque beaches and Mediterranean climate, Santa Barbara is often hailed as "American Riviera." Many famous people, including Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, own homes in the area. The coastline also sits above one of the world's richest offshore oil reserves. For decades, California has limited new offshore oil drilling to protect its coastline.

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Also read: Why are oil and gas prices so high? US is the world's top oil producer and consumer explained

Here's what locals say

Many residents say protecting the beaches is more important than producing more oil. Amber Armistead, a Santa Barbara resident, criticized Trump's decision. She said, "doesn't care if there's another spill." She also said, "We have such a beautiful place here on the coast. I don't know why you would jeopardize it", according to The New York Times. Armistead said the beaches are one of the main reasons she moved to Santa Barbara.

Why is Santa Barbara sensitive about oil spills?

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Oil has naturally seeped onto Santa Barbara's beaches for thousands of years because of underground oil reserves. The Chumash Tribe once used the natural tar to waterproof canoes and baskets. In 1969, Santa Barbara experienced one of the first major offshore oil spills in U.S. history. That disaster helped start the modern environmental movement in America.

Many local residents became strongly opposed to offshore oil drilling after the 1969 spill. Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joan Hartmann witnessed the 1969 spill. She said, "Seeing dying birds, seeing the oil, it really affects you deeply." She also said, "It was just a wave of a sense of shame, of what have we wrought?", according to The New York Times. Hartmann has opposed restarting the pipeline.

How did Sable get approval?

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Sable bought the pipeline from Exxon Mobil in 2024. California state agencies refused to give Sable permits to repair and restart the pipeline. After failing to get approval from California regulators, Sable asked the Trump administration for help. Trump then approved the restart by using emergency powers under the Defense Production Act.

How much oil is the pipeline producing?

The pipeline is now producing about 43,000 barrels of oil per day, according to Sable Offshore. Sable says this has increased California's in-state oil production by about 20%.

Why does the Trump administration support the project?

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said restarting the pipeline is important for national security. Wright said California has 30 military facilities, more than any other U.S. state. He said those military bases need a stable supply of oil. White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said more than 60% of California's oil is imported from foreign countries. Rogers blamed Governor Gavin Newsom's energy policies for the increase in oil imports. She said restarting the pipeline was "unleashing American energy dominance."

Why is California fighting the decision?

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California Governor Gavin Newsom opposes restarting the pipeline. Newsom argues that the amount of oil produced is only a very small part of the world's total oil supply. California has sued the Trump administration over its use of the Defense Production Act.

The legal case is still ongoing. Newsom spokesman Anthony Martinez said, "Sable turned to the Trump administration to illegally invoke emergency powers, trample over the law, and put communities at risk by forcing a restart without all required approvals", according to The New York Times.

Are there still safety concerns?

Safety experts say the pipeline design remains vulnerable to corrosion. Bill Caram, Executive Director of the Pipeline Safety Trust, said the pipeline is "more susceptible to failure than most pipelines", as quoted by The New York Times. Environmental groups fear another oil spill could happen. Sable and the Trump administration reject those concerns. They say the pipeline now has better leak detection systems.

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They also say new shut-off valves have been installed. They say the pipeline was fully tested before operations restarted. A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Transportation said, "Sable Offshore is being held to safety and environmental requirements that exceed the normal federal standards", via The New York Times.

Is everyone in Santa Barbara against the project?

No. Some local leaders support reopening the pipeline. Santa Barbara County Supervisor Bob Nelson supported the project. Nelson said he would have preferred a brand-new pipeline instead of reusing the old one. However, he believes the new safety systems will prevent another major spill. He also said the project would bring tax revenue and economic benefits to the area. Nelson said many Sable workers thanked him for supporting the restart. When asked if he was surprised Trump became involved, Nelson replied, "A little bit, pleasantly."

What are local residents worried about now?

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Some residents say they have recently noticed more natural tar on local beaches. Experts say there is no evidence that restarting the pipeline has caused more oil to enter the ocean, according to The New York Times. Even so, many local people remain worried because of the area's history of oil spills.

Resident Donald Lewis said neighbors have been discussing whether the extra tar could be linked to the restarted pipeline. Lewis said he is not completely against fossil fuels because he drives a gasoline-powered car. However, he does not want oil drilling close to the beaches where he spends time. Lewis summed up his concerns by saying, "This is why I live here, for the beach."