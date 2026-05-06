Why FBI is raiding Senator L. Louise Lucas's office in Portsmouth, Virginia? What we know so far

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reportedly carrying out a raid at the office of Virginia Senator, L Louise Lucas in Portsmouth on Tuesday afternoon.

Senator L Louise Lucas of Virigina.(X/ @Bmbempower)

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As of now, the FBI has not officially revealed the details of what led to the raid. However, Fox 5 DC reports that the raid is tied to a major corruption investigation. But the details of those have not been revealed.

Additionally, the report notes that multiple search warrants have been issued against the Senator's Portsmouth office, as approved by a federal judge.

Moreover, the report noted that a cannabis dispensary close to the office of the Senator was also searched. It is unclear if the search had anything to do with the raid at the Senator's office.

The FBI has said that there is no threat to public safety at the moment and the raids are part of an ongoing investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} 7 News ABC reporter, Nick Minock, provided a statement from the FBI on the read. It read: “The FBI is executing a court-authorized federal search warrant in Portsmouth, VA. There is no threat to public safety. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is publicly available at this time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 7 News ABC reporter, Nick Minock, provided a statement from the FBI on the read. It read: “The FBI is executing a court-authorized federal search warrant in Portsmouth, VA. There is no threat to public safety. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is publicly available at this time.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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