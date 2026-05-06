Why FBI is raiding Senator L. Louise Lucas's office in Portsmouth, Virginia? What we know so far

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reportedly carrying out a raid at the office of Virginia Senator, L Louise Lucas in Portsmouth on Tuesday afternoon. Senator L Louise Lucas of Virigina. (X/ @Bmbempower)

As of now, the FBI has not officially revealed the details of what led to the raid. However, Fox 5 DC reports that the raid is tied to a major corruption investigation. But the details of those have not been revealed.

Additionally, the report notes that multiple search warrants have been issued against the Senator's Portsmouth office, as approved by a federal judge.

Moreover, the report noted that a cannabis dispensary close to the office of the Senator was also searched. It is unclear if the search had anything to do with the raid at the Senator's office.

The FBI has said that there is no threat to public safety at the moment and the raids are part of an ongoing investigation.

7 News ABC reporter, Nick Minock, provided a statement from the FBI on the read. It read: “The FBI is executing a court-authorized federal search warrant in Portsmouth, VA. There is no threat to public safety. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is publicly available at this time.”

This story is being updated.