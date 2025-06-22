Why has Barron Trump become the center of mockery amid Trump's Iran escalation?

Barron Trump has unexpectedly become the target of online mockery following President Donald Trump's announcement that the United States launched a series of airstrikes on Iran. The military action, which targeted three key sites early Sunday, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel—one that the US has now openly joined, as reported by the Irish Star. Barron Trump faces online mockery after airstrikes on Iran, as users joke about a potential military exemption due to inherited bone spurs. AP/PTI(AP01_21_2025_000054B)(AP)

As political tensions rise and critics question the legality of the strikes, attention on social media has oddly turned toward the President’s youngest son.

Also Read: Can Trump declare war on Iran without US Congress approval? His airstrikes raise fears and questions

Why is Barron Trump being criticized?

The strikes sparked a wave of fear online, with many warning that the conflict could escalate into World War 3. Alongside genuine concern, a flood of dark humor and speculation emerged across social media, as users joked about the possibility of being drafted into military service. This led to unfavorable comparisons between Barron and his father, Trump, who famously avoided stepping into the Vietnam War after being diagnosed with bone spurs.

In 1968, amid the height of the Vietnam War, Trump, then 22 years old, was diagnosed with bone spurs in his heels, a condition that ultimately exempted him from military service. This diagnosis came after he had already received four deferments for educational reasons.

Now, with the war-like situations rising again, many jokes on social media are that Barron would avoid joining the army just like his father did.

Also Read: Tulsi Gabbard 'missing' from Trump's Situation Room? Photos of Iran strikes raise questions

Netizens mock Barron Trump amid Trump’s Iran escalation

A user wrote on X, “Barron Trump just announced he has bone spurs. He will be excluded from military service.” A second user wrote, “Wonder if Barron Trump will step up for the families war on Iran or declare he has inherited bone spurs from his father.” A third user wrote, "Barron Trump's military exemption? Will it be "bone spurs 2.0" like Dad's? A new, creative mental health claim? The world waits with bated breath... Let's be honest, a Trump in uniform? Unlikely".

Another user wrote, “Apparently Barron Trump has been spotted visiting a doctor to get his hereditary bone spurs checked out.”