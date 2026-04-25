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Why is there a White House-shaped beehive on the South Lawn? Inside Melania Trump’s new project

The White House has introduced a beehive shaped like a miniature presidential mansion.

Updated on: Apr 25, 2026 04:55 am IST
By Prakriti Deb
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A new, unusual structure on the White House grounds is drawing attention after Melania Trump expanded the residence’s long-running beekeeping initiative with a hive designed to resemble the presidential mansion.

The beekeeping programme dates back to 2009 and is supported by the Trust for the National Mall, a nonprofit partner of the National Park Service. (Screenshot from video posted on X by TMZ)

According to USA Today, the new structure on the South Lawn was announced in an official news release on April 24.

The hive is part of the White House honey project and was “designed by White House Executive Residence staff” and “hand-crafted by a local Virginia artisan,” the release said.

What the project aims to do

The expansion brings the total number of bee colonies on the grounds to four. The White House said the honey produced carries a “light clover and basswood flavor, with a subtle hint of citrus.”

Visitors will also be able to view the colonies and “learn about pollination and food production,” it added.

Also Read: 'Sell them on eBay': Trump puts a price tag on his autograph at event with kids at White House

The beekeeping programme dates back to 2009 and is supported by the Trust for the National Mall, a nonprofit partner of the National Park Service. The colonies are managed by Chief Horticulturist Dale Haney along with local beekeepers.

With the expansion, total honey production could rise to between 230 and 255 pounds annually.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

melania trump white house us news honey bee
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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