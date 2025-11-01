Why is there no SSI payment today? November 2025 schedule explained

Many Americans relying on Social Security Administration (SSA) benefits may be wondering why their next payment isn’t arriving on November 1. Social Security Benefits Schedule(REUTERS)

The reason is that November 1 falls on a Saturday, triggering the SSA’s policy of issuing payments on the last business day before a weekend or holiday.

Read More: Will November Social Security checks come early? Check schedule, other details

What is happening with SSI payments

For recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) (a monthly benefit for older adults or disabled persons with limited income), the November payment arrived on Friday, October 31.

The important fact to know is that this October 31 payment counts as the November benefit. That means there will be no additional SSI payment in November. The next regular payout will come on Monday, December 1.

Read More: Social Security update: Will beneficiaries not get any SSI checks in November?

What is the November schedule for SSA benefits?

The timing of regular monthly payments (SSA benefits) from the Social Security Administration (SSA) varies, usually based on the day of your birth.

Here are the November payment dates for recipients of Social Security retirement, disability or survivors’ benefits (RSDI) based on your birth month or beneficiary category:

Those who became eligible before May 1997 (or receive both SSI and Social Security) may receive payment on Monday, November 3

For anyone who applied for Social Security retirement, disability, and survivor (RSDI) benefits after May 1, 1997, the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month is the designated date. Hence:

Those who are born on the 1st–10th of the month will receive payment on Wednesday, November 12

Those who are born on the 11th–20th will receive payment on Wednesday, November 19

Those who are born on the 21st–31st will receive payment on Wednesday, November 26

What to do if you don't receive direct deposit?

If your direct deposit doesn’t show up on the expected date, first check with your bank or financial institution. Sometimes funds are delayed in posting.

If it’s still missing after three business days, contact the SSA at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) and report the missing payment. Regional offices and in-person assistance, however, are not available amidst the government shutdown.