Why is Trump forcing green card applicants to leave the US first? New immigration policy explained

The Trump administration has announced a major immigration policy shift that could force many immigrants already living in the US to leave the country before applying for permanent residency.

The changes could impact a broad range of immigrants, including temporary visa holders, international students, tourists and individuals who overstayed their visas after entering legally.(X/@USAndIndia)

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The new policy, unveiled Friday through a memo issued by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), is part of President Donald Trump’s effort to tighten legal immigration pathways alongside his ongoing crackdown on undocumented immigration.

What changes under the new policy?

Currently, many immigrants who are already in the US legally, including students, tourists, temporary workers and spouses of US citizens, can apply for permanent residency through a process known as “adjustment of status.”

This allows eligible applicants to obtain a green card without leaving the country.

Under the new USCIS guidance, however, officials are being instructed to treat adjustment of status as an “extraordinary” measure rather than a standard pathway.

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{{^usCountry}} In most cases, immigrants seeking permanent residency will now be expected to return to their home countries and complete the visa process at a US consulate abroad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In most cases, immigrants seeking permanent residency will now be expected to return to their home countries and complete the visa process at a US consulate abroad. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} USCIS spokesperson Zach Kahler said in a statement that the policy would ensure the immigration system works “as the law intended instead of incentivizing loopholes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} USCIS spokesperson Zach Kahler said in a statement that the policy would ensure the immigration system works “as the law intended instead of incentivizing loopholes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “From now on, an alien who is in the US temporarily and wants a Green Card must return to their home country to apply, except in extraordinary circumstances,” Kahler added. Who could be affected? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “From now on, an alien who is in the US temporarily and wants a Green Card must return to their home country to apply, except in extraordinary circumstances,” Kahler added. Who could be affected? {{/usCountry}}

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According to current and former immigration officials quoted by CBS News, the changes could impact a broad range of immigrants, including temporary visa holders, international students, tourists and individuals who overstayed their visas after entering legally.

Immigrant spouses of US citizens are expected to be among the groups most heavily affected.

Doug Rand, a former USCIS official under the Biden administration, told CBS News that nearly half a million people receive green cards each year through adjustment of status applications.

“The primary impact of this appears to be to make it difficult or impossible for very large numbers of US citizens to get on with their lives with the people they've chosen to marry who came here legally,” Rand said.

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Also Read: US visa row: Indian expert warns 3 types of people should refrain from entering US in 2026, ‘You are gambling with…’

Why critics are concerned

Experts warn the new policy could leave many applicants stranded outside the US because of other immigration restrictions already in place.

Citizens from dozens of countries currently face travel bans or visa restrictions under Trump administration policies. In addition, immigrants who overstayed visas may trigger automatic 10-year bans from reentering the US once they leave the country.

Michael Valverde, a former USCIS senior official who served under both Republican and Democratic administrations, described the move as “largely unprecedented.”

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“People who followed the rules faithfully now face tremendous uncertainty,” Valverde told CBS News.

The USCIS memo suggests certain immigrants, including refugees, asylees and some H-1B visa holders, may still be allowed to apply for green cards while remaining in the US.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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